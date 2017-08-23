"Blacks for Trump" Supporter Was Arrested in Florida for Throwing Big Loud Party

Tune into a Donald Trump rally and there's a decent chance you'll see Maurice Symonette — better known as Michael the Black Man — front and center behind the president waving his hand-drawn "Blacks For Trump" sign. He was there through much of the presidential campaign, and then again last night in Phoenix, wildly cheering on CNN's live feed as Trump trashed the press and defended his pro-neo Nazi remarks after Charlottesville.

Of course Symonette is no ordinary Trump supporter. As New Times first chronicled during the campaign, he's a former member of Miami's lethal Yahweh ben Yahweh cult who personally beat two murder charges (for allegedly pummeling one man to death and sticking a sharp stick into another victim's eyeball). He has also beat four other felonies in more recent years ranging from grand theft auto to carrying concealed weapons.