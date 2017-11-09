Former Standard and Raleigh Hotel Owner André Balazs Accused of Groping Women

From 2002 until 2009, celebrity hotelier and jet-setter André Balazs owned Miami Beach's historic Raleigh Hotel on Collins Avenue. And until this past March, he ran the world-renowned Standard Hotels brand, which included South Beach's Standard Hotel, one of the best-known vacation properties in South Florida. Balazs is a regular on the Miami party circuit, popping up at celebrity get-togethers all over town and hosting events during Art Basel Miami Beach.

But multiple women now say that during his time running the Standard, Balazs was brazen about groping them without their consent. In a New York Times exposé released today, three women, including actress Amanda Anka (who is married to actor Jason Bateman), say Balazs grabbed them inappropriately.

Anka, for example, confirmed to the Times that Balazs reached up her skirt and grabbed her crotch at a party; she said Bateman then spat gum in Balazs's face and the couple stormed out of the event. A 26-year-old media executive who's the "daughter of a prominent Manhattan couple" (not named) said Balazs also grabbed her crotch from behind at a party once while she walked to the bathroom.