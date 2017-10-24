 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Video: Insane Clown Posse Flooded the Hangar With Faygo

Ciara LaVelle | October 24, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

Here's the bad news: No video cameras were allowed inside Insane Clown Posse's show at the Hangar last week. If you didn't have a ticket, you'd never know exactly what went down when South Florida's Juggalo army convened in downtown Miami.

But here's the good news: New Times' most colorful video correspondent, Notorious Nastie, covered the show as only he could: raspy-voiced, glitter-nosed, and wearing a literal clown suit.

While chatting up the Juggalos as they waited to enter the Hangar for the show, Nastie captured plenty of whoop-whoops and painted faces. Then he left New Times' cameras outside to experience the ICP magic for himself — and show us what the venue looked like after all the fans had departed.

Related Stories

(Spoiler: It looked like a wading pool of Faygo.)

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >