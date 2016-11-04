This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: Kodak Black Releases Freestyle From Jail

Zoey Dollaz posts up at A3C Festival in Atlanta during the first week of October. Photo by Amanda Barona

Miami artists know they don't have to prove anything to anyone, but — this week — a few MCs decided to take some time out to remind the world of their hustle. Earlier this week, Ace Hood kept the spirit of Starvation 5 alive with a new video and provided an update on his upcoming mixtape Body Bag 4.

Meanwhile, Zoey Dollaz raised the ante with his surprise mixtape, October, while dropping "hella bands" with Billy Blue and DJ Smokey. Even Kodak Black came through with his first track from behind bars.

Check out the latest music from Miami's top rappers below.

4. DJ Smokey ft. Billy Blue and Zoey Dollaz, “Hella Bands.”

Freebandz rapper Zoey Dollaz and “Fundamentals” rapper Billy Blue link up to throw plenty of bills into the air on DJ Smokey's latest single, "Hella Bands." The record keeps the spirit of Michael Myers alive and well with a haunting intro crafted by producer Freeway TJay. The Halloween theme loops throughout the single along with booming bass from start to finish.

3. Ace Hood "Cold Shivers," (Video) .

Ace Hood is putting his grudges towards the industry behind him as he focuses on his next project, Body Bag 4. In the meantime, the Hood Nation emcee dropped off the official video for “Cold Shivers” from his latest mixtape, Starvation 5. Along with the video, the Broward native also released a brand new freestyle over Future’s “Married To The Game” earlier this week to keep his fans hungry for more. Ace spits refreshing bars about what’s been on his mind lately and shows love to the late Shawty Lo.

2. Kodak Black, “Jail House Blues (Freestyle).”

Life behind bars isn’t stopping Kodak Black from cooking up new rhymes. The Pompano Beach rapper has been plotting and scheming new rhymes and melodies from his jail cell. Recently, Project Baby hit the phone booth to rap about his “jailhouse blues” in a catchy freestyle with no beat. Although the struggle is real for the “ Skrt ” rapper, Kodak seems to be keeping himself in high spirits as he serves the rest of his four-month sentence.

1. Zoey Dollaz, October.

Over the weekend, Zoey Dollaz dropped a surprise mixtape named after the month of its release, October. In the follow-up to his Port-Au-Prince mixtape, Zoey calls on local producers like Smash David, Street Runner, and Mekaniks to provide some dope instrumentals. With executive producer Future calling the shots, the Freebandz lyricist threw down bars alongside Fat Trel, Dave East, Blac Youngsta, Red Cafe and more. According to VIBE, Zoey gave away the project for free as a “thank you” to his loyal fans. Stream the project in full above.