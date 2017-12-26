When it comes to ringing in the new year Miami-style, there isn't a shortage of things to do. But it's no secret that those über-fabulous things will cost you a pretty penny. From fireworks to bars serving free drinks, here are the ten best free ways to ring in the new year. Save your money, party responsibly, and spend your cash on ridesharing.

1. City of Miami Beach New Year's Eve Celebration. Ringing in the new year without a hand would be a crappy way to start 2018. No matter how hard they try, your neighbors are not equipped to set off their illegal fireworks into the suburban sky. However, the experts at the City of Miami Beach New Year's Eve Celebration are fully capable. Grab a blanket and dip your toes in the sand as you gaze into the sky for a free fireworks spectacle at midnight on Ninth Street at Ocean Drive. Midnight Sunday, December 31, at Ninth Street and Ocean Drive; Miami Beach.

Dale. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

2. Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution. Mr. 305 is bringing his larger-than-life New Year's Eve party back to Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Welcome 2018 in true Miami fashion with our hometown hero and friends at Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution. !Dale! 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. General admission is free; VIP tickets cost $295 to $495 via worldwidenye.com.

EXPAND #KeepWynwoodWeird Photo by Chris Carter

3. Wynwood NYE 2018. If Wynwood wasn't already weird enough, Swarm, the folks behind the massive holiday block parties, are bringing in fire eaters, artists, dancers, musicians, and hula hoops in an all-out effort to #KeepWynwoodWeird, the theme for this year's bash. Eat your way through 2017 at various food trucks, dance your way into 2018 with Miami DJs, and count down to midnight with the rest of Miami's weirdos. Don't forget to RSVP here for a free drink. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Miami's best dance club is hosting a gold-themed disco, and you're invited. Photo by Chris Carter

4. Free Disco Gold Edition at the Electric Pickle. Who said you had to spend New Year's Eve in Miami Beach to feel fabulous? Miami's best dance club will host a gold-themed disco, and you're invited. Bring out your fanciest gold looks and head to Wynwood for free admission, a midnight champagne toast, music from the Electric Pickle's resident DJs, and special secret guests. New Year's Eve just feels chicer when you're dripping in gold. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave,. Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Admission is free before 1 a.m. with RSVP via eventbrite.com and free all night with gold attire.

EXPAND Catch DJ Hottpants at Cash Only's NYE alley party. Photo by Chris Carter

5. Cash Only NYE Bash. Cash us outside at Cash Only's NYE alley party, howbow dat? This free celebration will require leaving the confines of Miam-Dade, though. But it'll be worth it. The downtown Fort Lauderdale celebration will offer four areas of entertainment and music ranging from old-school hip-hop to disco, house, and other genres with more than ten DJs. Catch live art by Joshua Olivera and food by Porkfection, the Greek, Woody's Burgers, and Poblanos. Register for your free tickets to the event here. 5 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale; 954-299-3295; cashonlybar.com.

Chase the Jaguar Photo by Ron Navarrete

6. NYE at Kill Your Idol With Chase the Jaguar, Culture Prophet, and Retro Kidd. On New Year's Eve, maneuvering through the hordes of tourists and velvet ropes will get exhausting. Make a beeline for Española Way and ring in the new year with locals and a life-size Bruce Lee figure at Kill Your Idol. Spend the last moments of 2017 with host Shelley Novak, DJs Culture Prophet and Retro Kidd, a live performance by Chase the Jaguar, and a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight. Is it really New Year's Eve if you aren't getting drenched in sweat and beer at one of Miami's best rock clubs? 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-672-1852; sub-culture.org/kill-your-idol.

EXPAND Don't leave the pups at home on New Year's Eve. Photo by Monica McGivern

7. New Year's Eve Reggae Sunday at the Wynwood Yard. It's the final hours of 2017. Your dog is going nuts while the neighbors set off their premature illegal fireworks. Your little cousins are rehearsing their choreography to Ariana Grande songs in the living room for the tenth time. Your abuela is on her third glass of coquito and wants to get loose. What's a New Year's Eve celebration without family? The Wynwood Yard's event page urges visitors to bring the entire family to this party. Spend your night at one of Miami's best outdoor music venues for a special Reggae Sunday featuring live performances by Jah Steve & the Counteract Crew and Sweet Justice. Enjoy a laid-back New Year's Eve celebration at this lush outdoor oasis. 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, December 31, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com.

Don your best white outfit and head to Wynwood. Photo by Logan Fazio

8. 2018 New Year's Eve White Party at Shots Miami. If you aren't obnoxiously shouting, "Shots, shots, shots, shots, shots, shots, shots, shots," December 31, you're doing it wrong. You might start your 2018 with shame and regret after downing the bar's "Pour Decision" shots such as Alien Eggs, Dragon Breath, LOL, and a slew of others. But that's entirely up to you. Don your best white outfit and head to Wynwood for a free party that'll serve a free drink to each guest before 10 p.m. and a free champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight. 5 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-571-0439; shotsbar.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Your alternative to pricey South Beach events. Courtesy of Bodega

9. New Year's Eve at Bodega South Beach. Bottles, beaucoup bucks, and billionaires are what truly encompass a South Beach New Year's Eve. If you aren't willing to give up your first-born to spend your New Year's Eve with some of music's biggest names, there's a free alternative, and it's hidden behind blue porta-potty doors. Make your way down the graffitied hall, past the urinals, and into the restaurant's hidden lounge for a good time and a complimentary Don Julio 1942 shot at midnight. 6 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com.

Kick off your New Year's Eve with a little daytime action. Courtesy of Ball & Chain

10. Sunday on the Ocho. Kick off your New Year's Eve with a little daytime action at Calle Ocho's Ball & Chain. New Times recently named the Sunday-afternoon bash one of the best parties in Miami. This Sunday, head to Little Havana and catch a live performance by the Pepe Montes Trio. If you'd rather stay off of the roads during the latter part of New Year's Eve, Sunday on the Ocho is a good place to spend the early part of your day. Doors will open at 11 a.m. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com.

