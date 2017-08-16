The Best Places to Party in Miami Every Night of the Week

Miami is synonymous with nightlife and partying is in our DNA. This city breeds nightcrawlers, and 2 a.m. last-calls are a foreign concept. On any given night, you're guaranteed to find a party. The options are practically endless. But what fetes stand above the rest? We factored in cover charges, drink specials, musical styles, and vibes to determine the best party in Miami every night of the week. This certainly isn't an exhaustive list of what our city's nightlife offers, but its a place to start.

Monday

Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill’s Pub. If you're reading this list, you probably turned up pretty hard last weekend. And the weekend before that. So, you might want to ease into the week with some easy listening. This dive bar in Little Haiti is home to one of the best spots in Miami to catch live jazz. There's a reason this weekly jazz jam has been around for over 17 years. Every Monday around 9 p.m., the Fernando Ulibarri Group performs, often with surprise guests. The pub sets up tables in front of the stage for jazz aficionados to sit back and relax with a cold one and enjoy a night of smooth tunes. But, if you need a dash of weird on your Monday night, head to the back patio stage for the Theatre De Underground open-mike. 9 p.m. Mondays at 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Cover is $5 for 21+ and $10 for ages 18-21.



It's going down in the Bolero Room. Courtesy of Electric Pickle

Tuesday

The Love Below at Electric Pickle. Started by a collection of DJs and producers including Manuvers, Pazmal, Gamma Bot, Telescope Thieves, Jun-Ill, Sharpsound and Louie Arson, this party just celebrated its two year anniversary in July, and we have a feeling it's here to stay. The free Tuesday night bash offers two-for-one well drinks until midnight, so be sure to come thirsty. What bumps through the speakers upstairs in the dark and sexy Bolero Room is quite the departure from what you'd expect to hear at some Miami clubs. "We want to let people know that there's other options besides your generic EDM and hip-hop parties," Pazmal told New Times. "We aim to play tunes that you can't play at other parties." 10 p.m. at 2826 N Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND A weekly ritual that's nothing but good vibes. Photo by Monica McGivern

Wednesday

Jelly Wednesdays at Basement Miami. If we told you there was a place to ice skate, bowl and drink slushies in one stop, you'd probably think you'd need a signed field trip form to attend. Well, there is and you don't. Head down the stairs of the super chic Edition Hotel to its subterranean disco where a night of mid-week debauchery awaits. This treasure trove of fun boasts a silent disco and offers ladies a night of complimentary bowling, ice skating on the mini-rink, and slushies from 10 p.m. to midnight. Hosted by DJ DZA, the hip-hop and R&B party incorporates some of the best jams from the early 2000s and is here to give Miami a weekly ritual that's nothing but good vibes. The award for Miami's best adult playground goes to Basement on Miami Beach. 10 p.m. at 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4548; basementmiami.com. Admission is free.



EXPAND Double Stubble is what Thursday nights are all about. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

Thursday

Double Stubble at Gramps. Described as "Studio 54 realness" by resident DJ Hottpants on a recent visit, this free Friday eve dance party is where you come to get down to the groovy disco beats of Mystic Bill, DJ Hottpants, and Terence Tabeau. Between DJ sets, you'll witness some of Miami's fiercest queens turn it out with two rotating drag performances hosted by Kurt Fowl, so don't forget your dollar bills. Earlier this year, New Times named this night one of the ten best LGBT and queer parties in Miami. And if you're looking to drunkenly belt out a few tunes, head inside the bar and join host Juju Pie for Let's Sang karaoke. 8 p.m. at 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.



EXPAND Head to Miami's Upper Eastside. Photo by Karli Evans

Friday

Fridays at the Anderson. You will always find a party if you head to the beach on a Friday night. But if you're looking for a free alternative to the velvet ropes while still being able to feel like you're near the ocean, head to Miami's Upper Eastside. The neighborhood lounge features a quirky Caribbean-themed back patio where you can dip your toes in the sand with a cocktail from its outside tiki bar. For an upbeat vibe and '80s decor, head inside and dance the night away in the main room to eclectic jams ranging from new wave, to disco, to hip-hop and beyond. Music nerds, this is something you definitely don't want to miss. Start your night off here and just wing the rest. Don't forget to check out the bar's arcade games and funky memorabilia. 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Brickell's hidden gem. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

Saturday Daytime

Sunset Sessions at Atton Brickell Miami. Miami's sweltering afternoon heat beckons some day drinking and poolside fiestas. It's no secret that some of our city's famed pool parties will burn a hole in your wallet, but we've uncovered a hidden gem. The laid-back, no-cover weekly rooftop pool party at this Brickell hotel offers half-off drinks from its Vista Bar. Snag a lounge chair or a luxurious cabana, order some bites, and enjoy music by the pool with a live DJ every Saturday. The breathtaking views of Brickell from the top will almost make you forget about its hellish streets below. 2 to 7 p.m. at 1500 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-600-2600; attonbrickellmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND A Miami staple. Adi Adinayev / Courtesy of Link Miami Rebels

Saturday Nighttime

Saturdays at Club Space. You've probably heard that this downtown club in the 24-hour district was sold to a group of Miami music vets who are reinvigorating the legendary spot. But one thing remains constant: nightcrawlers are still welcoming the morning sun on its terrace at the legendary techno and house oasis. A visit to this famed after-hours spot is an absolute must. New Times recently dubbed it the best dance club in Miami and claimed "They say you're not a real Miamian until you've seen the sun rise on its famous Terrace, so what are you waiting for?" 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-495-8712; clubspace.com. Ticket prices vary by week.

You can literally spend your entire Sunday here. Photo Courtesy of Ball & Chain

Sunday Daytime

Sundays on the Ocho at Ball & Chain. This Calle Ocho landmark has redefined the meaning of Sunday Funday. The spicy Little Havana spot has authentic Cuban flair and is the perfect place to spend your day with free live music by the Ball and Chain Trio and Vlade Divak, drink specials, and all-ages fun. Plus, the club launched its monthly Pineapple Sunday last year that showcases an array of acts on its gigantic Pineapple Stage, with its next one on September 17th. If the impending Monday woes aren't bringing you down, stick around for its night party Salsero Sundays, starting at 6 p.m. If your salsa moves are rusty, no need to fret. The club offers a free salsa class at 9 p.m. where you can then put those moves to the test on the dance floor and party the night away with DJ Jorge Charun. Starting at noon at 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Purdy Lounge

Sunday Nighttime

Made You Look at Purdy Lounge. If you're willing to DVR Game of Thrones and steer clear of spoilers on social media for the remainder of your Sunday, then keep reading. South Beach's Purdy Lounge is a no-cover 17-year-old institution and their Sunday nights are a guaranteed good time. While Chocolate Sundays at Purdy were always a city favorite, the venue's newest Sunday night iteration, Made You Look, features sounds from Louie Arson, Sharpsound, Manuvers, Pazmal, and Telescope Thieves. The Sunset Harbour lounge was recently revamped with funky retro decor and a new craft cocktail menu. New Times recently dubbed this spot one of the best bars in Miami Beach and one of the best dance clubs in South Beach. 10 p.m. at 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4622; purdylounge.com. Admission is free.

