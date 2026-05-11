Miami Has A New Vinyl Room Channeling Hollywood’s Golden Age

400 Vinyl Room, an intimate listening lounge and bar, has officially debuted on the 9th floor of Gale Miami Hotel & Residences in Downtown Miami this weekend, offering a music-forward counterpart to Yamashiro Miami.

Inspired by the legendary 400 Club, the exclusive private enclave within Yamashiro Hollywood that served as a gathering place for the film industry’s elite in the 1920s, 400 Vinyl Room channels the allure of Hollywood’s Golden Age while drawing from Tokyo’s late-night vinyl bar culture. Located next to Yamashiro Miami, the celebrated Los Angeles institution’s first expansion in its 111-year history, the lounge was created as a place for guests to begin, continue, or complete their evening.

“Opening 400 Vinyl Room feels like completing a circle. Yamashiro brings the dining, the history, the legacy of over a century in hospitality,” says Freddy Braidi, Partner, Yamashiro Miami Hospitality Group. “And now, right alongside it, a room where the night truly begins.”

The 60-seat lounge features a vinyl-only music program rooted in funk, soul, disco, and ’80s Latin, with themed sessions, guest selectors, and visiting DJs. Programming will spotlight local tastemakers, including Mr. Stakemann, Soltek, Aris San, Lagrimas de Oro, alongside surprise performances and future cross-city collaborations between Miami and Los Angeles.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Designed and executed by DRVCS, the sound system follows a refined Italian philosophy: minimal presence, maximum performance. 400 Vinyl Room render.

At the heart of the room is a precise, intimate listening environment where every element in the signal chain has been curated for musical integrity. Playback is driven by the latest generation Technics SL-1200 turntables paired with an Euphonia Rotary Mixer, delivering a warm analog signal path with exceptional control and detail. The system is anchored by K-array Dragon Series KX12 speakers, with low frequencies reinforced by a dual 21-inch sub platform supported by KS2 18-inch subs, creating tight, controlled bass that remains musical and consistent throughout the room. Designed and executed by DRVCS, the system follows a refined Italian philosophy: minimal presence, maximum performance.

“Yamashiro is a premier destination, and we wanted to create a space where guests can come before or after dining with us,” says Braidi. “The goal was to offer an experience that truly complements Yamashiro. It’s not your average lounge.”

Bottle service has no place here. Instead, 400 Vinyl Room offers spirit-forward cocktails, Champagne by the glass and bottle, tableside Champagne and caviar service, and a Tiny Sips menu designed for exploration.

Designed by AMA Designs, the room features amber lighting, warm textures, framed gold albums, velvet curtains, curved banquettes, and record lined walls inspired by 1970s hi-fi culture and Tokyo’s underground listening bars.

400 Vinyl Room is open Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 PM. Reservations are recommended via OpenTable.