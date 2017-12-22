Miami New Year's Eve 2018 Party Guide

With 2017 winding down, an important decision needs to be made: How will you ring in 2018?

This being Miami, that choice won't be hard. There's a plethora of parties happening all around the city, and venues and nightclubs are quickly booking acts and offering the promise of a free champagne toast at midnight with the hope that you'll spend New Year's Eve with them.

And while exorbitant cover charges abound on December 31, there is still something for every budget, whether you want to see Pitbull say "Dalé!" as the Big Orange rises at Bayfront Park or party poolside at the Fontainebleau with Kygo and Demi Lovato.

As for who you are going to kiss at midnight? Well, sorry, you're on your own there.

Here's the list of the New Year's Eve 2018 parties in Miami. Check back often as it will be updated as new events get announced.

Alesso. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Story, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $150 to $20,000 via tixr.com.



Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $24 via ticketmaster.com.



Bedouin. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Watr Rooftop at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com. Tickets cost $300 to $10,000 via tixr.com.

The Black Tie Extravaganza with Gianluca Vacchi. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $200 to $8,000 via tablelist.com.



Billy Joel. 9:30 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at BB&T Center; 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $49.50 to $169.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Casino Royale with Dada Life. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Hyde Beach, 701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; sbe.com. Tickets cost $175 to $7,095 via tixr.com.

Chus & Ceballos and Rafa Barrios. 11 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via tickets.heartnightclub.com.



Eddie Santiago. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave., Miami; 305-222-4600; miccosukee.com. Tickets cost $150 to $250 via miccosukee.com.

Free Disco Gold Edition. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave,. Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Admission is free before 1 a.m. with RSVP via eventbrite.com; free all night with gold attire.

G-Eazy and Halsey. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $275 via tixr.com.



Jacob Forever. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Mokai Lounge, 235 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-735-3322; mokaimiami.com. Tickets cost $80 to $4,000 via eventbrite.com.

Jamie Jones and the Martinez Brothers. 11 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $40 to $100 via ticketfly.com.



Jay. With Surreal Flight, Nii Tei, and Viktop. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-550-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100 via residentadvisor.net.

Kygo and Demi Lovato. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-548-8886; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $275 to $30,000 via tixr.com.



Moulin Rouge NYE. 7 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-535-0065; eltucanmiami.com. Tickets cost $190 to $250 at nightout.com.

Nervo. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at W South Beach at Wet Pool, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3000; wsouthbeach.com. Tickets $200 to $4,500 via tablelist.com.

NYE Alley Party. 5 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-299-3295; cashonlybar.com. Admission is free.



Party of the Century. With Fred Matters. Sunday, December 31, Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-912-1010; oranightclub.com. Tickets cost $200 to $5,000 via nightout.com.

Thomas Jack Courtesy of Basement Miami

Thomas Jack. With Dude Skywalker, Just Blaze, and Silent Addy. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $200 to $5,000 via basementmiaminewyears.com.

Travis Scott. 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $200 to $25,000 via tixr.com.



Tito Puente Jr. With Pepe Montes Trio. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Tickets cost $100 to $1,200 via ballandchainmiami.com/nye.

Trey Songz. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Rockwell, 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-793-3882; rockwellmiami.com. Tickets cost $150 to $12,000 via tablelist.com.

Ultra Naté. 9:30 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3socialmiami.com. Tickets cost $100 to $3,450 via eventbrite.com.

Village People. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700; seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com. Tickets cost $95 via ticketmaster.com.

Wolf + Lamb. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 768-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via ticketfly.com.



Worldwide NYE. With Pitbull and friends. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Admission is free; VIP tickets cost $295 to $495 via worldwidenye.com.



Wynwood NYE. With Nice Guy Erwin and others. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; manawynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

