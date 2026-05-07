At Cipriani, Power Dined Upstairs. So Did Jeffrey Epstein.

On any given night in downtown Miami, the glassy waterfront dining room at Cipriani hums with a familiar local energy: hedge fund and crypto bros, Eastern European expats, glamorous women in barely-there heels, bottles arriving unprompted. It’s the sort of place where access feels baked into the lighting, the service, the crowd.

It’s also the kind of environment that, for years, helped power American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s social network.

As the fine Italian luxury brand expands across South Florida, with a Coconut Grove hotel and all-day cafe, plans for Miami and West Palm Beach hotels, and ultra-luxury residences coming to Brickell in late 2027, newly surfaced records and longstanding accounts from alleged victims are drawing renewed attention to its proximity to Epstein’s world.

The Cipriani brand traces back to Venice, Italy, where Giuseppe Cipriani opened Harry’s Bar in 1931. The bar is widely credited as the birthplace of both the Bellini and carpaccio, the paper-thin sliced meat dish that became a staple of Italian cuisine. More than half a century later, the brand expanded to the United States, debuting in Manhattan in 1985 with Harry Cipriani at 59th Street and Fifth Avenue and multiplying throughout the globe, from Ibiza, Mexico City, and Dubai to London, Hong Kong, and Beverly Hills.

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Cipriani landed inside Icon Brickell Miami in May 2013. “There’s also a glamour that many Miami restaurants, as stylish as they may be, lack. Enter and be transported wherever your fantasies will take you,” former New Times food editor Laine Doss wrote of the eatery prior to its debut. “Some will see a fabulous yacht circa Jay Gatsby; some will see Don Draper seducing a lover or a client; some will see Hemingway hobnobbing with Lauren Bacall.”

That legacy of exclusivity and global reach is part of what makes the brand’s more recent associations notable.

The connections cut across business, social, and physical space. In U.S. Department of Justice-released records, the name “Cipriani” appears 530 times alongside documents tying Epstein to a potential deal with Cipriani-linked partners, firsthand accounts placing him inside Cipriani venues, and a shared orbit of model agents, celebrities, and financiers. Epstein also pursued a business relationship with Giuseppe Cipriani involving a private membership club in London, records show. It’s a pattern of proximity that goes beyond chance encounters.

“How the Upstairs Works” “Cheers to Cipriani’s legacy and Miami’s dynamic future,” reads the caption on a December 2025 Cipriani Residences Miami Instagram post. “An intimate world in the making, where the quiet glamour of Harry’s Bar meets a sanctuary for residents only.”

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Yet the history surrounding the brand is more complex than the post suggests.

A September 2025 Substack post by independent journalist Ellie Leonard describes Cipriani Wall Street as “a Hollywood hot-spot for people like Harvey Weinstein, P. Diddy, Woody Allen, Leon Black, Donald Trump, and, yes, Jeffrey Epstein.” An October 2001 Vanity Fair story states that Paolo Zampolli, an Italian former modeling agent turned presidential special envoy who is rumored to have introduced Donald Trump to Melania, had a standing table at the bustling joint.

In January 2019, the Daily Beast described Cipriani’s hotels, bars, and restaurants as “Harvey Weinstein’s ‘hunting ground,’” citing accounts from more than two dozen sources who described a close relationship between American former film producer and convicted sex offender Weinstein and Giuseppe Cipriani. Women have alleged they were sexually assaulted by Weinstein at Cipriani-owned venues. Cipriani associate Paolo Zampolli told the Daily Beast that Weinstein was a “very frequent client” and described Cipriani as a close friend.

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“Weinstein is accused of three sexual assaults at Cipriani properties, and is charged with a fourth assault against a woman he met at Cipriani Upstairs in Manhattan,” the Daily Beast story reads.

In 2022, a former employee at Harry’s Table, a Cipriani restaurant in Manhattan, sued the company, alleging she was sexually harassed by both the restaurant’s owner and Weinstein, according to Bloomberg.

One survivor, Kelly Brennan, describes in a May 2022 Substack post how Epstein allegedly groped her at Cipriani’s Manhattan location in 2003, while she was a college student at State University of New York at New Paltz.

She recalls being “brought to a semi-private area filled with stunning girls and young ladies, most of which seemed younger than me. Soon after, I was introduced to Epstein and ‘friends,’ including Jean-Luc Brunel, a beautiful brunette woman that fit the description of Maxwell (but I cannot be sure), and other adult men.”

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Later that night, Brennan alleges in the detailed Medium post, “He stood up and analyzed my body with his eyes while running his hand along my curves. After peering down my shirt, he groped me in front of the other adults, making me feel highly uncomfortable…It wasn’t until he began to assault me that everything fell apart for me physically.”

Brennan did not return New Times’ request for comment via Instagram.

Throughout the DOJ files, the lore surrounding what is constantly described as “Upstairs” at Cipriani’s popular Manhattan restaurant is seemingly unending.

In a January 2010 exchange with a person who is indicated as Brunel, the French model scout and alleged sex trafficker who was found dead in his Paris prison cell in February 2022, Epstein writes, “it would be nice and i thinnk [sic] beneficial for you to have a dinner for lyndon lea. in new york this week.” (Lea is an English financier and investor whose name shows up in the DOJ files 343 times.) “Done,” a redacted email address, which appears to belong to Brunel, responds. “I was going to invite him thursday night for diner [sic] at the reopening of upstairs Cipriani. I am inviting also 10 models. You can tell him. I shall contact him tomorrow with details”

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One message from Cipriani to Epstein, dated the morning of September 10, 2010, reads cryptically, “I would like to see how the upstairs works in New York on Sunday,, as you will not be there, is there someone who could coordinate.” A mere forty minutes later, Epstein responds, “Yes for sure.”

The same day, an undisclosed email address sends Epstein a mystifying message. “Cipriani upstairs… Bheeee… Uffff.

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A couple of days later, in a thread with the subject line “Upstairs Sunday,” Stefania Girombelli, now the vice president of communications at Cipriani, writes to Epstein, “Dear Mr. Epstein, I work with Giuseppe Cipriani in NY. I understand you would like to come to the Upstairs club this coming Sunday. It wold [sic] be our pleasure to have you. The place opens at IIpm. Please let me know if you are coming with somebody and we will make arrangements. My cell in case is [redacted].”

“I will land at midnight , be there by 1230,” Epstein responds at one point.

Early the next morning Girombelli writes, “Sorry it was so crazy….but it is good this way. Come back soon!” To which Epstein responds, “Thank you for your attention.”

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That same day, Epstein writes to Giuseppe, “giuspeppe, thank you for your hospitality last night.. Great to see you [sic] place and more importantly your sons. I smiled all the way home. They could be used to prove the inheritance of traits. stefania could not have been nicer.” He ends the email, “see you in Lomdon [sic]”

In a phone call with New Times, Girombelli stated that she facilitated many people’s visits to the space, as it was her job.

In April 2013, someone whose email signature noted in French that it was sent from an iPhone wrote Epstein another message, this time involving Cipriani himself. “Then went to dinner with Giuseppe and some other Italians and Cipriani , thought might be girls. Not worth it – very cheap girls so left. One cute [redacted], but dressed like a hooker and red nails, super short right dress, heavy make up… Will try to find Facebook. Saw [redacted]”

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The Cipriani references span years, dating back to at least 2016. Ramsey Elkholy, a musician and former model scout who appears 2,279 times in DOJ records, also mentioned the upscale Italian eatery in emails to Epstein. Elkholy, who fronts the music collective Monotronic, connected Epstein with young models — some as young as 18 — often under the guise of “modeling castings,” according to the BBC.

On February 15, 2016, Elkholy emails Epstein to seemingly check on a romantic interest.

“Jeffrey, I’m dating a girl tha= [sic] spends a lot of time at Cipriani’s…and she often doesn’t tell me when s=e [sic] going there. As you know it’s a great place for girls to meet sugar dady=s [sic]. Should I be concerned?”

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On February 16, 2016, at 7:30 a.m., in an email with the subject line “gf’s friend…,”Elkholy writes, “This is her friend who I me=tioned [sic], annoying Czech girl that goes to Cipriani a lot. I guess she’s s=ngle [sic], if you’re in town and want to meet her let me know…” The message ends with what appear to be links to the woman’s modeling profiles on two different websites.

Elkholy did not return New Times’ request for comment via Instagram.

The London Deal One of the most concrete connections between Epstein and the Cipriani empire shows up in documents referencing a deal involving what appears to have been a private club in London. “gentlemen’s club.”

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The files describe a proposed investment involving former Cipriani co-owner Giuseppe Cipriani Jr., grandson of the brand’s founder, who owned the business with his father, Arrigo Cipriani. The investment is tied to Rififi, a private club in London’s Mayfair district. (Company records indicate that Giuseppe Cipriani Jr. stepped down from the business in September 2025, at which point he ceased to be listed as a “person with significant control.”)

A July 2010 email thread between Cipriani Jr., Epstein, and a third party, Livio Bisterzo, contains Bisterzo’s bio, describing him as “an Italian entrepreneur” who had acquired UK modeling agency First Model Management, “one of Londons leading boutique model agencies,” in May 2010. Modeling agencies have surfaced repeatedly in Epstein-related records and reporting, often described as part of the pipeline through which powerful men met and, in some cases, exploited young women.

“Giuseppe,I copied and paste the relevant info from my personal profile,” Bisterzo, who now appears to own chickpea snack brand Hippeas, wrote in an email to Cipriani., Jr. “He can google my name too and find more info online.” Cipriani forwarded the information to Epstein.

In the emails discussing the deal, which Epstein appears to have financed at least partially through an August 2010 wire transfer, the three tirelessly discuss details, at one point worrying that it wouldn’t come to fruition.

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“No word from your lawyer. Anybody we should contact?” Cipriani asks Epstein in a July 2010 email. “We are going to lose the deal if we don’t move fast. Let me know”

Bisterzo did not return New Times’ request for comment via Instagram or a company contact page.

A June 2010 email lays out the financial details, including an investment of approximately 800,000 British pounds.

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In a September 2010 exchange, Cipriani, Epstein, and Darren Indyke, Epstein’s longtime attorney, discuss the partnership.

“The deal should be a loan to guisppe , to be paid back with 10% intent [sic] paid quarterly, shares are collateral , and will all be due in three years if loan is not repaid” Epstein writes to his lawyer in an email CC’d to Cipriani. “If loan is repaind [sic] within three years, then 51 % is transferred to me and 49 kept with guiseppe.”

“I thought after return it was 5050 you and I,” Epstein writes. “Fees are different.” Cipriani responds a few hours later. “Whatever u want I’m fine with sharing 51/49 with you but we have to give livio 25 or 30%.?”

Later that day, Cipriani writes to Epstein again. “Jeffry as you want but we said before that after money is paid back we share one third each among us.”

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“the deal should be a loan to guisppe, to be paid back with 10% interst [sic] paid quarterly, shares are collateral , and will all be due in three years if loan is not repaid„ if loan is repaind [sic] within three years, then 51% is transferred to me and 49 kept with guiseppe,” Epstein responds.

Rififi, which now appears to be permanently closed, is shown in a November 2014 photo gallery as a lavish venue with red and purple lighting, crystal glassware, white linen napkins, red roses, a mounted moose head, and men in suits.

Rififi’s Instagram account went quiet in April 2015, its final post a red-tinted banner of a woman posing with her hand on her hip above the slogan: “JPR MEDIA. Media that packs a punch.” (JPR Media is a London public relations firm.)

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“GC Never Really Liked Him”

When reached for comment, Girombelli, who initially facilitated one of Epstein’s visits to Cipriani, according to the files, and spoke as a representative for Cipriani regarding this reporting, shared the following statement via email: “The emails exchanged between Mr. Epstein and Mr. Cipriani were in connection with a potential business transaction which, while it was discussed, was never consummated. The transaction documents, regarding a potential deal in London, UK, were never finalized or executed and no funds were wired to Cipriani. At no point in time was Mr. Epstein a partner of Mr. Cipriani or the Cipriani Group.”

An August 30, 2010, document included in the Epstein files indicates that Epstein planned to wire funds as part of the deal, though it’s unclear whether he ever actually transferred the funds.

“This will confirm that upon receipt of wire funds from Jeffrey Epstein, Refifi Ltd. will immediately transfer all such funds to the attorney escrow account of Fairer & Co LLP, having an address at 66 Lincoln’s Inn Fields London WC2A 3LH,” the document reads. “Refifi Ltd. will not. nor will it authorize, use or other disposition of those funds without the consent of Jeffrey Epstein.” The document is signed “Yours truly, Refifi Ltd. [signature redacted] Giuseppe Cipriani Director.” (The name of the club is spelled various ways throughout the documents.)

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When questioned about the wire transfer document, the Cipriani spokesperson responded via text, “We have read the files too where there is mention of lawyers escrow (normal when you are talking business) but deal was never finalized.”

As to why the upstairs space at Cipriani appears so frequently in the Epstein files — and regarding allegations from multiple women who say they were sexually assaulted there, including claims involving Weinstein and Epstein — the spokesperson did not respond.

In the end, Girombelli tried to downplay Cipriani and Epstein’s relationship, texting, “As said they were never partners , actually GC never really liked him.”

But New Times pointed out that many emails illustrate the men’s relationship as rather close, flagging one message in particular, regarding a September 2010 visit that Girombelli arranged herself, according to the files.

“giuspeppe, thank you for your hospitality last night.. Great to see you [sic] place and more importantly your sons. I smiled all the way home.”

Girombelli did not respond.