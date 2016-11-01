menu

Run the Jewels Returns to Miami for Run The World Tour

Miami Almost Killed Erick Morillo, but It Also Saved His Life


Run the Jewels Returns to Miami for Run The World Tour

Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 12:24 p.m.
By Ryan Pfeffer
Welcome back, Killer Mike.
Welcome back, Killer Mike.
Photo by Karli Evans
Last year, at III Points 2015, Run the Jewels laid down one of the most memorable sets of the festival. It was the duo's first time in Miami. Killer Mike and El-P ran through a high-energy set, encouraged the crowd to vote for Bernie Sanders, and stopped the performance every few songs to make crowd take "one big step" backward to ensure the front row wouldn't be crushed by the expanding mosh pit.

Before they walked off stage, Killer Mike, pleased with the crowd's response, promised Run the Jewels would be back in Miami very soon. Thankfully, he wasn't blowing smoke.

Run the Jewels announced the first leg of its Run the World tour this morning, which will kick off January 11 in Philadelphia, and hit the Fillmore Miami Beach on January 25. The Miami show will be one of three Florida dates, with the tour making stops in Orlando and Saint Petersburg on January 23 and 24, respectively. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 4, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.

Opening acts for the tour will include The Gaslamp Killer, Spark Master Tape, and CUZ.

The group's new album, RTJ3, is rumored to be dropping very soon, and the first single, "Talk to Me," is already available on Soundcloud. Run the Jewels have been busy lately. Killer Mike recently made headlines after he turned a leaked Clinton email — in which he was the subject — into a T-shirt.

And in case you simply can't wait until January to see El-P and Killer Mike in front of you, the video game Gears of War recently announced that it added the two rappers into their multiplayer mode as playable characters. So start practicing your moves now. And start the year off right with some RTJ.

The Fillmore Miami Beach
1700 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-7300

www.fillmoremb.com

