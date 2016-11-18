Miami Will Allow Wynwood Bars to Stay Open Until 5 a.m. During Art Basel
|
Photo by Alex Markow
Art and alcohol have long been engaged in a mutually beneficial relationship. You go to art galleries partially for the promise of free alcohol. You then drink free alcohol. Repeat this process until the art starts to make sense and suddenly you're convincing yourself $10,000 actually isn't so bad for a life-size paper mache sculpture of Xena the Warrior Princess.
The circle of modern art continues.
Basel probably would have gone bankrupt years ago if not for a few hundred gallons of complimentary bubbly, so it makes sense that, yesterday, the Miami City Commission voted to allow Wynwood bars to extend hours and serve alcohol until 5 a.m. as opposed to the normal 3 a.m. stop time.
The leniency will go into effect on Friday, November 30, to Sunday, December 4. Sadly, come Monday, Wynwood's bars will go back to the normal closing hours.
You can read the full, thrilling resolution below, signed by city attorney Victoria Méndez.
