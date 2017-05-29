The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, May 29-June 4

EXPAND Bruce via Flickr

Even though we try to hide it, it's clear - summer has officially started in Miami. But don't walk away, because there are still plenty of concerts to get you through the next blistering months. This week you can relive the glory days with Brit Floyd, catch free shows from Holly Hunt and The Heavy Pets, or choke back your tears with Macy Gray.

Keep your cool by staying in the know with our concert calendar.

Monday, May 29

Backyard Monsters: With Nicole Moudaber, Pan-Pot, ALX, Donnie Lowe, Carabetta & Doons, and Fiin., 1-11 p.m., $20-$40. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

Chris Valencia: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Miami Jazz Jam: With the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests. Out on the patio stage, it's open mike with the Theatre De Underground., 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

North Carolina Street Heat Vinyl Release Party: With Grande Gato, Ms. Crystal, Jonnotty, Firemarshall, and Don Caban., 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $5-$8. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.

The Radio Dept.: With Eons, 8 p.m., $20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Yazz The Greatest: 1:45 p.m., $30-$40. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Ave., Ft Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.



Tuesday, May 30

Bob Marley and Peter Tosh Tribute: 9 p.m., free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

courtesy of Brit Floyd

Brit Floyd: 7 p.m., $39.50-$54.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

The Garcia Jam: 9 p.m., free. Coya, 999 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-415-9990, coyarestaurant.com/miami.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sarah Packiam Trio: 8:45-10:45 p.m., free. Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, faena.com/miami-beach.



Wednesday, May 31

Austin Mahone: 7 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Joe Jackson: 8 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Pans Permia: 11 p.m., Free. Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave, Miami, 305-576-5570, panspermiamusic.com



Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.



Thursday, June 1

Brainville with Ciel Quartet: With Ynot, 10 p.m., free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, facebook.com/floydmia.

Lost Kings: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.





Friday, June 2

Boogie: 9 p.m., TBA. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Helena Legend: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Macy Gray: 10 p.m., $125-$350. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach. faena.com/miami-beach/

Maga: With Surreal Flight and Viktop, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

M.A.N.D.Y.: With m.O.N.R.O.E., 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Mike Deuce, Blaze Carreras, and Brett Sylvia: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Nervo: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Oscar G: With Roland and GFunk, 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Politik: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Stefano Noferini: With Jesse Perez and Donnie Lowe, 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.



Saturday, June 3

Brazilian Night: 9 p.m., free. Whiskey Joe's, 3301 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, 305-361-3818, whiskeyjoestampa.com.

Diego Torres at Miami Fashion Week Bash: 8:30 p.m., $50-$180. Ice Palace Film Studios, 59 NW 14th St, Miami, 305-672-5117, big-time.com.

DZA, Pase Rock, and Skitty: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Erick Morillo: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Heavy Pets: 9 p.m., free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

EXPAND Walter Wiodarczyk

Holly Hunt and Crud: 7 p.m., free. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Miami's Endless Summer: With Deaf Poets, Left-Handed Jack, Red Nectar, Axe and the Oak, JaiaLai, the Grizzly Atoms, Chew, and Anastasia Max., 6 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.



Mike Servito: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Nico Stojan: With Magician On Duty, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.



The Takers and Leavers & Surfing on Saturn: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.

Victor Calderone: With Jesse Calosso and Ms. Mada, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Viken Arman: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, facebook.com/floydmia.

Wayne Newton: 8 p.m., $55-$95. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.



Sunday, June 4

After Brunch Party: With Ennio Skoto, Mojeaux, Luicsito, Dave Wella, and El Mismo Charlie, 3 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Camilo Sesto: 7 p.m., $75-$215. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Los Nocheros: 6 p.m., $46-$121, smdcac.org. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.