The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Residual rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto likely derailed or altered your Memorial Day Weekend plans, but you have a brand new week ahead full of concerts to make up for the fun you missed. Proto-pop country superstar and ladies' anthem singer Shania Twain comes to the BB&T Center this Friday, while Dance Gavin Dance play two back-to-back shows at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale. Local acts SunGhosts, Keith Johns, and the State Of also play hometown shows this week.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, May 28
Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Institute: 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
SunGhosts: 1 p.m., Free. Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.
Tuesday, May 29
Bikini Jazz: 10 p.m., Free. Ricky's, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-3602, rickyssouthbeach.com.
Carlos Camillo: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Max Van de Put: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Petit Biscuit: 9 p.m., $18-$35. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Russ Spiegel Organ Group: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Wednesday, May 30
Carly Jo: 9 p.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-2145, bodegasouthbeach.com.
Del Pelson: 8:30 p.m., Free. Bodega South Beach, 1220 16th Street, Miami Beach.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
LaVie: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Marina Lima: 9 p.m., $95-$250. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.
Tal Cohen and Magela Herrera: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Vaughn Henry: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Thursday, May 31
Dance Gavin Dance: 6:30 p.m., $24. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
David Gtronic: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Dorian Avilla: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Fam Jam: With Grant Grosky, Jason Rault, Justek, and others, 10 p.m., $12-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Giorgia Angiuli: 10 p.m., $15-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
La Clave y El Son: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Ria: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Tom Trago: 8 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Friday, June 1
Bobby Lee Rodgers: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Cocodrills: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Dance Gavin Dance: 6:30 p.m., $24. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Dr. Rubinstein: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Headbanger's Ball: With Black Tide, 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Keith Johns: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Kerala Dust: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Lovestruckk: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Oliver Heldens: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Rascal: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Shania Twain: 7:30 p.m., $35.70-$499.95. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
The State Of: 9 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Trance on the Terrace: 11 p.m., $15-$35. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
wAFF & Richy Ahmed: 11 p.m., $10-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Wally Lopez: 5 p.m., Free. No.3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
Will Clarke: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Saturday, June 2
Brooke Evers: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Septet: 8 p.m., $37-$57. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Flatbush Zombies: 7 p.m., $24.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Flight Facilities: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Ivy Queen & Tito "El Bambino": 7 p.m., $44-$104. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Julian Perez: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Ley Alejandro: 8 p.m., $20-$40. Ocho Live Bar & Lounge, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-487-9307, ocholivemiami.com.
Livication Reggae Festival: 4 p.m., $35. Redsquare Dub Village, 318 Northwest 23rd St., Miami.
Lost Island: With Archila, Freak the Disco, Yosef, and others, 11 a.m., $20-$30. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.
Luis Miguel: 8:30 p.m., $45.95-$496. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Marvin & Guy: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Moneda Dura: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Pillowtalk: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Subject 31: 7 p.m., $10-$15. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Tyga: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Victor Manuelle and Grupo Niche: 8 p.m., $49-$184. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Sunday, June 3
Bob Bruya: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Guillermo Carrasco: 8 p.m., $40. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Harry Connick Jr.: 7 p.m., $50-$180. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Obituary: 7 p.m., $20-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Reggae Sundays: With Innavision, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Monday, June 4
Manny Echazabal: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Timecop1983: 7 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
