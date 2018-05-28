The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Residual rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto likely derailed or altered your Memorial Day Weekend plans, but you have a brand new week ahead full of concerts to make up for the fun you missed. Proto-pop country superstar and ladies' anthem singer Shania Twain comes to the BB&T Center this Friday, while Dance Gavin Dance play two back-to-back shows at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale. Local acts SunGhosts, Keith Johns, and the State Of also play hometown shows this week.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, May 28