Life in Color Announces 2017 Miami Lineup: Diplo, Marshmello, Desiigner, and More
It's Miami's messiest rave.
The Tallahassee college dayglow-turned-traveling-international-EDM-paint-party, Life in Color, has some big plans for its tenth anniversary. First off, it announced a change in its traditional venue and will be moving from Hard Rock Stadium (formerly Sun Life Stadium), to two nearby Wynwood venues: Mana and the RC Cola Plant.
Yesterday, LIC — which will take place January 28 — finally unveiled its 2017 lineup. The big names on the list include: Diplo, Carnage, Marshmello, Young Thug, Seven Lions, TriTonal, Illenium, Desiigner, Mija, Ookay, Solano, and Doctor P.
It's a solid lineup consistent with LIC's past bills — some heavy EDM with a dash of hip-hop. Life in Color comes in a lull between Art Basel and Miami Music Week, so this should prove a welcome treat for the city's EDM buffs looking for a fix before the season peaks.
Tickets are on sale now via licmiami.com and range from $89.99 to $109.99. The event will remain ages 16 and up.
Life in Color
