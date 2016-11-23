menu

Life in Color Announces 2017 Miami Lineup: Diplo, Marshmello, Desiigner, and More

A Day at the Beach Concert Series Attempts to Get Miamians to Actually Go to the Beach


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Life in Color Announces 2017 Miami Lineup: Diplo, Marshmello, Desiigner, and More

Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.
By Ryan Pfeffer
It's Miami's messiest rave.
It's Miami's messiest rave.
Photo Courtesy of Infamous PR
A A

The Tallahassee college dayglow-turned-traveling-international-EDM-paint-party, Life in Color, has some big plans for its tenth anniversary. First off, it announced a change in its traditional venue and will be moving from Hard Rock Stadium (formerly Sun Life Stadium), to two nearby Wynwood venues: Mana and the RC Cola Plant.

Related Stories

Yesterday, LIC — which will take place January 28 — finally unveiled its 2017 lineup. The big names on the list include: Diplo, Carnage, Marshmello, Young Thug, Seven Lions, TriTonal, Illenium, Desiigner, Mija, Ookay, Solano, and Doctor P.

It's a solid lineup consistent with LIC's past bills — some heavy EDM with a dash of hip-hop. Life in Color comes in a lull between Art Basel and Miami Music Week, so this should prove a welcome treat for the city's EDM buffs looking for a fix before the season peaks.

Tickets are on sale now via licmiami.com and range from $89.99 to $109.99. The event will remain ages 16 and up. 

Life in Color Announces 2017 Miami Lineup: Diplo, Marshmello, Desiigner, and More
Life in Color
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Mana Wynwood
More Info
More Info

318 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-0371

www.manawynwood.com

miles
RC Cola Plant
More Info
More Info

550 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >