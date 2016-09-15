menu


Life in Color 2017 Moves to Wynwood

Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 9:36 a.m.
By Ryan Pfeffer
Life in Color 2016.
Life in Color 2016.
Photo by George Martinez
Now entering its tenth year, Miami's messiest concert, the "World’s Largest Paint Party" known as Life in Color, is moving to Wynwood.

Related Stories

After starting at a house in Tallahassee back in 2007, LiC took over the newly renamed Hard Rock Stadium for much of its existence. But for the next installment of the neon Bukkake battle, happening on January 28, 2017, Life in Color will move to two different locations in Wynwood: Mana and the RC Cola Plant.

The traveling festival didn't go into detail about how, logistically, splitting sets between the two venues would work. But Mana and RC Cola are only .3 miles apart, or about a six-minute walk, pretty much a straight shot down NW Fifth Ave. 

The lineup has not been revealed yet, but if past events are any indication, you can expect some pretty big mainstream EDM acts mixed in with a hip-hop powerhouse or two. Last year headliners included Jack Ü, Big Sean, Steve Aoki, Flosstradamus, and more

Earlybird tickets go on sale September 20 via licmiami.com, with price info still to be announced. Here's hoping this year's tickets come with a Vicodin to give your mom after she sees what you have done to her shower. 

