Halloween 2016 Party Guide in Miami

EXPAND Find your own shark on Halloween weekend in Miami. Photo by Chris Carter

Impeding hurricanes, minor federal holidays, Tuesdays — Miami never needs much of an excuse to party. So it's no shock than for an actual, A-list fiesta like Halloween, the Magic City doesn't play. Our costumes are more elaborate than Donald Trump's latest conspiracy theory, and our parties — from packed public spaces like Lincoln Road and Coconut Grove to high-end clubs to dive bars — are not to be missed.

While you perfect your zombie Ken Bone outfit, here's a rundown of some of the biggest parties happening on the spookiest drinking day of the year in Miami:

Wednesday, October 26

Malice in Wonderland. 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, at Bâoli, 1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-8822; baolimiami.com. Tickets cost $65 to $150 via baolimiami.com/malice.

Thursday, October 27

Trip to Miami. Nina Kraviz and Bjarki. 9 p.m. Thursday, October 27, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 377-2277; 1306miami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Friday, October 28

Nite of the Livin' Shred II. With Left-Handed Jacket, SunGhosts, and Viceroi. 8 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern, 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami; 305-669-8577; bougiesbar.com. Admission is free via eventbrite.com.

Once Bitten Halloween Costume Party. 11 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Hyde Beach & Lounge, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach. Tickets cost $23.80 via wantickets.com.

Jimmy Edgar. With Deroboter and Will Renuart. 10 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via residentadvisor.net.

Afrojack. 11 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via flavorus.com.

Saturday, October 29

Wynwood Fear Factory with Flosstradamus, Adventure Club, Lost Frequencies, and more. 3 p.m. October 29 through October 31 at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $75 to $150 via wantickets.com.

The Animal Party. 11 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Wall Miami, W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $800 via tablelist.com.

Vizcaya's 30th Annual Halloween Sundowner. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 29. , at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-6549; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $125 to $250 via vizcayahalloween.org.

Le Masque Noir with Bella Luz. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami; halloweenmiami.com. Tickets cost $11 to $1,111 via halloweenmiami.com.

Guy Gerber. With Martin Buttrich. 11 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $19 to $29.75 via wantickets.com.

Youth Code. With Clipping and Bleeth. 10 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $10 at ticketfly.com.

The Blood Boat. With Cedric Gervais. Saturday, October 29, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $40 via flavorus.com.

Nightmare on the Beach. With Marcos Noel and Patrick Pizzorni. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Lummus Park, Ninth Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; nightmareonthebeach.com. Tickets cost $183 via wantickets.com.

Strangest Things Halloween Costume Party. 11 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Lilt Lounge, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-351-7403; liltlounge.com. Tickets cost $23.80 via wantickets.com.

Erick Morillo. With Patrick M and Markem. 11 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets cost $35.70 to $69.30 via wantickets.com.

Devil's Night. With Miss Honey Dijon and Mystic Bill. 10 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via residentadvisor.net.

Nick Warren. With Surreal Flight. 10 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; facebook.com/donotsit. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via residentadvisor.net.

Monday, October 31

8th Annual Walloween . 11 p.m. Monday, October 31, at Wall Miami, W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets prices TBA via wallmiami.com.

Hallowyn Halloween Block Party. 7 p.m. Monday, October 31, at Mana Production Lot, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; hallowynblockparty.com. Free admission.

