DMX Set to Headline 9 Mile Music Festival 2017

DMX Photo by Rzom_ / Flickr

New York rhymeslinger DMX has officially been added to the top of the exclusive roster for this year's festival. Last year, The "X Gon Give It To You" rapper popped up on stages for various concerts and shows throughout the country like The Roots Picnic, a random performance in Wynwood for Art Walk, and a charity event for cops who saved his life just to name a few. Since his first album in over decade was recently confirmed by his longtime producer Swizz Beats, it's hard to predict what he'll perform when he hits the stage in March.

Veteran rap star DMX joins the official lineup for the 24th-annual 9 Mile Music Festival, which is scheduled to go down on March 11 on Virginia Key Beach. The event will be hosted by Lance-O of Kulcha Shok Muzic. DMX, a former Ruff Ryder, will share the stage of the highly anticipated music festival with reggae sensations such as Julian Marley, Capleton, Charly Black, and Sizzla. Jamaican-born singer Kreesha Turner will also join the unique playbill. With DJ sets by Jahstream and Mighty Crown, it’s expected to be another major showcase of the best in reggae and hip-hop.

The Caribbean-centric music celebration will stick to its regularly scheduled programming in 2017 with the announcement of its latest headliner. Throughout the years, the 9 Mile Music Festival (formerly known as Marley Fest) has featured the best in reggae music, as well as top-tier hip-hop artists such as 2 Chainz, the honorable Lauryn Hill, and Nas who served as last year's headliner.

As the music blares from main stage, attendees will be able to enjoy food and drinks inspired by the Caribbean. Among the offerings areJamaican jerk chicken, Latin and Chinese food, and fresh salads and vegetarian fare. Apart from the music and tasty dishes, there will also be a holistic village where nutritionists and life coaches will offer advice. And there will be acupuncture, massages, yoga, body painting, and even a drum circle on the beach.

The festival will also continue its tradition of collecting canned goods at the entrance. All donations will be sent to support Kurlys House & Food for Life. Expect more lineup announcements soon. Smilin Island Food is pleased to sponsor and present the event.

Tickets for the 24th-annual 9 Mile Music Festival are available at 9milemusicfestival.com.

