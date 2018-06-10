Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves Drew Thousands to the BB&T Center in Sunrise

About seven songs into Harry Styles’ set at the BB&T Center Saturday night, the 24-year-old singer looks into the front row and notices a girl with a birthday hat. “Is it your birthday?” he says. “You’re 18? Let me see your ID.” The girl passes up her driver’s license, and Styles squints to find the day. “It’s today!” he says, to shrieks from the crowd. Then he spots something else. “You were born in the year 2000? I feel like everyone who was born in the year 2000 is permanently 10 years old. You hear that everyone? Let’s sing happy birthday to Angelina because she’s 10 years old today!”

Styles, who shot to international fame at age 16 with the boy band One Direction, before launching his recent solo career, has spent the last eight years of his life performing for stadiums of preteen and teenage girls. But at this particular moment, it seems Styles almost can’t believe how young his audience is. After a short round of "Happy Birthday," he finds more June 9 birthday girls. “You’re 15?” he says, laughing. “And you, you’re 7?”

There is something weird about the age range, partly because, in his new solo music, Styles’ whole vibe has shifted from Mickey Mouse Club extra to full-blown Jagger-wannabe, complete with a tight suit, a plunging neckline, four giant rings, and a dance routine right out of "Dancing in the Street." Styles has gotten older and sexier, but his fans still mostly have braces. The whole show toes a line between flirty (Styles consistently blows kisses at the crowd) and paternal: Ushers pass out tinted paper for audience members to hold against their cell phone flashlights, which were coordinated by seat to turn the stadium into a rainbow. “Harry is a believer in being who you are,” the papers say. “Our rainbow represents that it’s okay to be different.”