The Five Top Acts at Best of the Best 2018

Caribbean concerts are not for the weak. Jamaican gals are wining it up on someone’s boyfriend, Trinis are representing with their flags, and Haitians are throwing water bottles as if dehydration is not a thing. When it comes to Best of the Best this Sunday in Wynwood, expect nothing less. The gathering celebrates all island backgrounds through food, music, and vendors that sell legitimate shea butter rather than the gentrified shit sold in stores. This year’s 12th-annual festival offers a stacked lineup of dancehall favorites, including Dig Dong, Masicka, and Fayann Lyons. Here are five artists you should keep your eye on at this year’s show at Mana Wynwood.

EXPAND Mavado Courtesy photo

Mavado. Does your favorite artist sing, write music, and DJ? We think not. Mavado does it all. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, he pays homage to his musical influence, Bounty Killer, who took him under his wing. Luckily, his first released single, "Real McKoy," was a hit. Soon after, he began dropping a string of hits, including “Weh Dem A Do" and "Dying,” which are on our Caribbean turnup playlists. This year, the dancehall artist released “Father God,” which you won’t want to miss live.



Bunji Garlin. Bunji Garlin’s sound commands you to dance. He describes it as ragga soca, a subgenre of reggae that fuses soca influences to produce a hip-shaking sound. His roots stem from his St. Lucian and Venezuelan parents, but he says being born in Trinidad really allowed his music to take on an island vibe. His discography includes more than ten albums with hit singles such as "Warrior Cry," "Blaze the Fire," "Down in the Ghetto," and "Fiery," which are all soca party favorites. Bunji Garlin’s most recent album, 2017's Turn Up, reached number three on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. That’s a real reason to turn up.