Art Basel Miami Beach 2016 Party Guide

The scene at last year's III Points Basel concert, featuring A$AP Rocky and Kaytranada. Photo by Karli Evans

Today, on November 9, it's tough for a massive slice of America to feel optimistic about anything. But if there is a reason to get out of bed, eventually, it's the stacked lineups coming our way this Basel.

Though the 2016 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach will have its share of obstacles to hurdle, the party announcements are already coming in strong. Take a look below at our fledgling list of things to do. It's early and we'll be updating this story as more parties come across our radar. Got one you think should be featured? Hit us up at music@miaminewtimes.com.

Tuesday, November 29.

Simon Hammerstein's L'Eden by Perrier-Jouët Miami. Tuesday, November 29, through Thursday, December 1, at Casa Faena, 3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Activation is invite-only.

Floating Points joins an all-star lineup at Magic City Studios. Photo by Louise Haywood Shiefer

Wednesday, November 30.

RA at Art Basel with Floating Points, D?M-FunK, and the Black Madonna. 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, at the Factory at Magic City Studios, 6300 NE 4th Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 via residentadvisor.net.



Behrouz and Friends Art Basel Editon with Damian Lazarus, Jan Blomqvist and Behrouz. 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, at Wall, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $800 via wallmiami.com.

PAMM's exclusive Basel bash will feature Cashmere Cat, Jillionaire, and more. Photo by George Martinez

Thursday, December 1.

Life and Death Âme, DJ Tennis, Dorisburg, and more. 8 p.m. Thursday, December 1, at Little River Studios, 300 NE 71st St., Miami. Tickets cost $45 via residentadvisor.net.

PAMM and Poplife Present Cashmere Cat, Jillionaire, Uncle Luke, and more. 9 p.m. Thursday, December 1, at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Open to PAMM sustaining and above level members as well as Art Basel Miami Beach, Design Miami, and Art Miami VIP cardholders.

III Points Art Basel: Young Thug and Shlohmo. 10 p.m. Thursday, December 1, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE 4th Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via showclix.com.

Guy Gerber will host his Rumors party at 1 Hotel on Friday. Photo by Silvana Fazzalari

Friday, December 2.

Slap & Tickle and III Points present: Todd Terje, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Tim Sweeney.10 p.m. Friday, December 2, at the Factory at Magic City Studios, 6300 NE 4th Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via showclix.com.

Rumors Art Basel with Guy Gerber. 4 p.m. Friday, December 2, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com/south-beach. Ticket info TBA.

Nic Fanciulli Presents We are the Night. 10 p.m. Friday, December 2, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $13 to $35 via wantickets.com.

Claude VonStroke is bringing the Dirtybird BBQ to the 305. Photo by Dan Wilton

Saturday, December 3.

Dirtybird BBQ with Claude VonStroke, J. Phlip, Kill Frenzy, and more. 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at Smashed Canvas, 279 NW 28th St., Miami. Tickets cost $19.50 to $45 via eventbrite.com.

All Day I Dream with Lee Burridge, Gorje Hewek & Izhevski, and Oona Dahl. 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at a secret island location. Tickets cost $20 to $60 via residentadvisor.net.

David Squillace and Wall Miami Present Blender 3. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at Wall, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $800 via wallmiami.com. RSVP via RSVP@WallMiami.com.

Crew Love Art Basel with Wolf + Lamb, Soul Clap, and Nick Monaco. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 via residentadvisor.net.

Sunday, December 4.

III Points Art Basel: Acid Sundays with Acid Pauli. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at the Factory at Magic City Studios, 6300 NE 4th Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $18 to $23 via showclix.com.

