Art Basel Miami Beach 2016: Your Miami Art Week Museum Guide

EXPAND Courtesy of the Bass

As Art Basel week approaches, Miami's museums are gearing up for their most ambitious exhibits and programs of the year. Don't let the tents, the parties, and the traffic distract you from the work on view at the institutions that serve culture in the Magic City year-round. Here's your guide to Miami's museum programming during Miami Art Week.

The Bass

Miami Mountain: The museum continues its renovations and will remain closed during Miami Art Week. But it'll host the unveiling of Miami Mountain, a sculpture of colorful stacked boulders by artist Ugo Rondidone, in the adjacent Collins Park.

Miami Mountain unveiling takes place November 30 at 6 p.m. at 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free, but RSVP is required to jrudo@thebass.org. Call 305-673-7530 or visit thebass.org.

EXPAND Lauren Kalman, Hard Wear

The Frost Art Museum

Breakfast in the Park: Sculptor Judy Pfaff will host an outdoor breakfast, informal lecture, and guided tours of the university Sculpture Park on Basel Sunday. Visitors can also check out ongoing exhibits celebrating the work of fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez, Yuni Kim Lang, and others.

Breakfast in the Park takes place Sunday, December 4, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. "Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism" runs through January 8, 2017. "Drawing Line Into Form: Works on Paper by Sculptors From the Collection of BNY Mellon" runs through January 15, 2017. "Pierce, Mark, Morph" runs through February 12, 2017. "Yuni Kim Lang: Comfort Hair" runs through December 4, 2016. Admission is free. Call 305-348-2890 or visit thefrost.fiu.edu.

EXPAND Courtesy of HistoryMiami

HistoryMiami

Miami Street Photography Festival: The fifth-annual fest will show the best work from photographers spanning 60 countries, plus "Violet Isles," shots of Cuba by Alex Webb and Rebecca Norris-Web, and the outdoor exhibition "The Big Picture," compiling works of photojournalism from around the world.

The festival's talks and events run December 1 through 4, and exhibits will remain on view through January 15, 2017, at 101 W. Flagler St., Miami. Admission costs $10, with discounts for students, seniors, and children ages 6 to 12. Members and children under 6 get in free. Call 305-375-1492 or visit historymiami.org.

Courtesy of ICA Miami

Institute of Contemporary Art

"One Day on Success Street": German artist Thomas Baryle presents his first American museum show at the ICA, featuring pop-influenced works that consider modern technology and its effect on society.

November 29, 2016, through March 26, 2017, at 4040 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free. Call 305-901-5272 or visit icamiami.org.

Donald Sultan/Courtesy of Lowe Art Museum

Lowe Art Museum

"The Disaster Paintings": American artist Donald Sultan's ominous paintings address chaos within human life and society, a departure from the painter's ordinarily cheery work.

On view through December 23 at 1301 Stanford Dr., Miami. Admission costs $12.50, with discounts for students, seniors, and members. Call 305-284-3535 or visit miami.edu/lowe.

From "Original Condition, el Viento Trae un Extraño Lamento" Courtesy of the Museum of Art and Design

MDC Museum of Art + Design

"Grafted Stories," and "Original Condition (el Viento Trae un Extraño Lamento)": Korean-born artist Sunkoo Yuh presents "Grafted Stories," a selection of large-scale ceramic sculptures, porcelain tiles, and works on paper, guest-curated by local gallerist Mindy Solomon. For "Original Condition," Bridge Red Studios/Project Space has partnered with the museum for an installation by artist Yanira Collado.

"Grafted Stories runs through January 15, 2017, and "Original Condition" runs through January 8, 2017, at 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free. Call 305-237-7700 or visit mdcmoad.org.

Related Stories Art Basel Miami Beach 2016 Party Guide

Miami Children's Museum

"ArtKids": MCM takes over a corner of the Miami Beach Convention Center to present art exploration stations for children, with educators on hand to help kids aged 4 to 12 create works inspired by masters such as Mondrian and Calder. At the museum itself, the ongoing "Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails" exhibit runs through January 8.

"ArtKids" runs December 1 through 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach. Participation is free with entry to Art Basel, which costs $50 to $55, with discounts for students and seniors. Children 12 and under get in free. "Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails" runs through January 8, 2017, at 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami. Admission costs $20, with discounts for Florida residents, military personnel, and veterans. Kids under 1 and members get in free. Call 305-373-5437 or visit miamichildrensmuseum.org.

EXPAND Antuan Rodriguez

Museum of Contemporary Art

"The Other Dimension": Cuban-born, Miami-based artist Antuan Rodriguez explores art's ability to push viewers into a visceral, emotional state via a selection of works, including some made specifically for the show.

November 30, 2016, through January 22, 2017, at 770 NE 125th St., Miami. Admission costs $5, with discounts for students, seniors, and members. Call 305-893-6211 or visit mocanomi.org.

EXPAND Courtesy of PAMM

Pérez Art Museum Miami

"Julio Le Parc: Form Into Action": PAMM hosts the most comprehensive survey of the Argentine artist's work in North America, featuring large-scale installations and rare works on paper.

Through March 19, 2017, at 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission cost $16, with discounts for students, seniors, and members. Call 305-375-3000 or visit pamm.org.

World Erotic Art Museum

"Protected Beauty": WEAM collaborated with the Kinsey Institute for this show exploring masculine beauty and sexuality in art, with work by well-known gay male artists including Robert Mapplethorpe, Paul Cadmus, and Andrey Avinoff.

November 28, 2016, through March 1, 2017, at 1205 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Admission costs $15. Call 305-695-1209 or visit weam.com.

Rendering of Christie van der Haak’s installation More Is More, 2016 Courtesy of The Wolfsonian-FIU

The Wolfsonian-FIU

"Modern Dutch Design": The work of Dutch designers, architects, and artists from 1890 to 1940 shows shifting values in social and political life. But the eye-popper here is More Is More, contemporary artist Christie van der Haak's massive installation of colorful patterns that wrap around the building exterior and lobby.

November 18, 2016, through June 11, 2017, at 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Admission costs $10, with discounts for students, seniors, children, members, and State University System of Florida staff. Call 305-531-1001 or visit wolfsonian.org

