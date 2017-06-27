The Ten Best Places to Watch Fourth of July 2017 Fireworks in Miami for Free

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Miami, it's that time of the year again. Deck yourself out in a flashy red, white, and blue outfit, and make your way to a free Independence Day party and fireworks display.

Have your pick of prime (and perfectly priced) vantage points, from waterfront fireworks at Black Point Marina in Cutler Bay to Hialeah's laser light show at Ted Hendricks Stadium to Bayfront Park's annual America's Birthday Bash. So grab a few lawn chairs, a bucket of cold beer, and lots of patriotic spirit to celebrate the Fourth of July.

1. Miami Beach's Fire on the Fourth

The party starts in the morning, at 11. Celebrate the Fourth with food trucks, a DJ, and fireworks at North Shore Park Bandshell. Get there early because the beach is known to get crowded. Collins Avenue at 73rd Street, Miami Beach.

2. Coral Gables' Biltmore Hotel Celebration

Head to the lawn behind the Biltmore Hotel for the city's July 4 party, beginning at 5 p.m. Enjoy a concert by the Greater Miami Symphonic Band at 7, followed by fireworks at 9. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

3. Bayfront Park's America's Birthday Bash

Celebrate in the heart of downtown Miami and thrill to one of South Florida's largest fireworks displays. There will be music, food, a beer garden, kids' activities, and, of course, plenty of fireworks. The park opens at noon, and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

Photo by George Martinez

4. Coconut Grove's Picnic and Fireworks

Enjoy a family-friendly fireworks display in Peacock Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. with live music and games, followed by fireworks. Sponsored by Commissioner Ken Russell and the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District, the event is free. Pro tip: Bring blankets and lawn chairs, along with a cooler of eats to snack on before the display. 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove.

5. Key Biscayne's Fourth of July Parade

The 57th-annual parade on Crandon Boulevard begins at 11 a.m., rain or shine. Enjoy the day on the key, and at 9 p.m. watch the fireworks, visible on the Village Green or anywhere with a view of the Atlantic Ocean. Crandon Boulevard from Harbor Drive to West Enid Drive, Key Biscayne.

6. Hialeah's Independence Day Celebration

Food, drinks, live music, a laser light show, and fireworks? Sold. Beginning at 6 p.m., celebrate Independence Day at Milander Park, where the evening will consist of performances by 3 De La Habana, a laser light show at sundown in the park's Ted Hendricks Stadium, and a massive fireworks display. 4700 Palm Ave., Hialeah.

7. Homestead's Race to the Fourth

Back for its eighth year, Homestead's Race to the Fourth offers live music, food trucks, and a bevy of interactive activities from 6 to 10 p.m. Last year, more than 25,000 people partied at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and this year is expected to draw even more attendees. 1 Speedway Blvd., Homestead; 305-224-4570.

Photo by Karli Evans

8. Doral's Independence Day Celebration

Have a picnic in the park before Doral's annual fireworks display. The park opens at 6 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:20. 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral.

9. Black Point Park & Marina's 4th of July Spectacular

Beyond enjoying waterfront fireworks, you can explore bikeways, jogging trails, and a 1.5-mile jetty into Biscayne Bay. Don't worry about bringing food and drinks: Buy some at the restaurant and bar onsite. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. 24775 SW 87th Ave., Cutler Bay; 305-258-4092.

10. Aventura's 4th of July Fireworks

Grab a blanket and find a spot anywhere along Aventura's three-mile stretch of Country Club Drive. Fireworks will take place at 9 p.m. over the golf course and are usually visible no matter where you're sitting. Country Club Drive, Aventura; 305-466-8930.

