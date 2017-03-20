New Microboutique Upper Buena Vista Attracts Aspiring Miami Makers
|
A rendering of Upper Buena Vista
Courtesy of Upper Buena Vista
Miami is a city that is brimming with talent. From local designers and makers to artisans and illustrators, there's no shortage of creatives trying to make it in the Magic City. But because rent prices for retail spaces are exorbitantly high, many locals lack the resources to host their brands in a brick-and-mortar.
The duo behind Upper Buena Vista
"When we decided to move into the Buena Vista neighborhood, we wanted to do something community-oriented," Aviv says. "We realized there's a lot of young people who want to open their own businesses but can't because the shops and spaces are too big."
Inspired by an emerging trend in London and New York, microboutiques might just be the storefront solution for emerging designers who have relied on the internet to promote and sell their goods. Rather than offering large outfitted spaces, microboutique landlords give potential tenants the option of renting out minispaces at affordable rates.
Upper Buena Vista will be made up of retail shops, microboutiques, and petite boutiques housed within an airy, open-concept cooperative. Avid travelers,
Tenants can choose to lease a 500-square-foot microboutique for $2,700 per month or a 250-square-foot petite boutique for $1,700 per month. "These spaces are perfect for creatives who really don't need that much space," Aviv says.
Upper Buena Vista has already attracted an array of international tenants working in the fashion and beauty industries. Contesta Rock Hair, a celebrated hair studio with locations in Rome,
As Upper Buena Vista prepares for its summer opening, the developers are confident the district is poised to become the city's next creative cooperative. "We've gotten a wonderful response from the community so far," Aviv says.
