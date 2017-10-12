In The Florida Project, a Child's Adventure in a Tragic Kingdom

Children have the magical ability to make every day an adventure. With their imagination, a wide span of grass can be a vast savannah, an abandoned house can be a ruin left unspoiled for hundreds of years, and a cheap purple motel can become a royal palace full of wonder and joy.

This is the world of Moonee, the 6-year-old girl played exuberantly by Brooklynn Prince in director Sean Baker’s film The Florida Project. To us, her home at the Magic Castle motel near Disney World is another decrepit eyesore in the touristy landscape of tacky gift shops and econo-resorts dotting Orlando. But to the bright-eyed, foulmouthed little girl and her friends, the place is fine, if only because they’re just barely aware of the dire straits in which they live.

Moonee and her mother Halley (played by Bria Vinaite) are what’s called “hidden homeless” and are based on a real group of people living in and around Kissimmee. They are outcasts from society, unsupported by institutions and unable to find work, forced to live in the shabby motel because no other place will take them. Haley scrimps and grinds to make the weekly rent and feed her daughter, begging neighbors for food and buying wholesale perfume to sell to rube tourists. When desperate, she hides the girl in their bathroom and prostitutes herself, swiping park tickets from the johns. All of this just minutes from the Magic Kingdom.