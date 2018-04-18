The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

You already love cocktails. What if you could help kids at the same time? At Cocktails for a Cause, the booze will flow alongside the Miami River at the Wharf Miami. The event is put on by Project Ready for School, a local nonprofit that raises funds to purchase school uniforms and supplies for disadvantaged children. Proceeds go directly toward the nonprofit's 2018-19 back-to-school initiative benefitting Miami-Dade County Public Schools. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com. Recommended donation for entry is $45.

Don't be fooled by Brickell's suit-clad front. Its residents can party hard and get down. Case in point: The Brickell City Biergarten is returning with brews curated by Mac's Pubs, live tunes, and local grub. Magic City Hippies and the Scone Cash Players will headline the evening, and Miami Smokers, Don Giuseppe's Pizzeria, Viv's Little Waffle Shoppe, and others will fill out the culinary landscape. Bring an empty stomach, and prepare to fill it. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Brickell City Centre, 700 Brickell Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Friday

You're reading an alt-weekly, so there's a good chance you'll be celebrating 4/20 the old-fashioned way. So you'll probably also be into III Joints, a party by the creators of the wildly popular music and art extravaganza III Points. Headlining what will surely be a cloud-filled affair will be Earl Sweatshirt and DJ Earl. There will also be a presentation of RZA's live score to The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, so Wu-Tang Clan fans certainly won't want to miss out. 4 p.m. Friday at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $35.

Time to feel old: Half Baked, the stoner classic starring Dave Chappelle and Jim Breuer and including a laundry list of cameos (such as Jon Stewart, Snoop Dogg, and Willie Nelson) is turning 20. And what better day to celebrate the milestone and all of its weed-ness than on 4/20 at O Cinema? An hour before the 11:30 p.m. screening of the flick, the always-trippy Pocket of Lollipops will play a special concert/performance. 11:30 p.m. Friday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

Twenty bands. One hundred fifty artists and crafters exhibiting their goodness. A style lounge. Food trucks galore. A pop-up art gallery. A back-alley space for street artists. Wynwood Life 2018 sounds like it will be just about the most Wynwood thing ever. The spectacle happens over three days, so plan your sensory overload accordingly. Friday through Sunday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

Think of Juanes as the Spanish-speaking version of U2's Bono. Hailing from Colombia, the rocker has played a peace concert in Cuba, built a serene park in Medellín, and held benefit concerts galore. Activism aside, he puts on quite a show, regardless of what language you speak. His current tour, which will make a stop at American Airlines Arena Saturday, is in support of his 2017 album, Mis Planes Son Amarte. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $8.50 to $296.

Lapalux had a busy 2017. The Essex, England-bred producer released his third full-length album, Ruinism, as well as an EP, The End of Industry. And now it's time to bring all the new tunes to the masses. He'll deliver a unique blend of planetary, electronic, and generally hypnotic goodness to a crowd at the Floyd before trekking cross-country on tour. 10 p.m. Saturday at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25.

Think of some of the iconic posters in history and what they've meant to social movements. Uncle Sam's I want YOU for the U.S. Army. Rosie the Riveter proclaiming, We can do it! The Obama Hope graphic. PosterFest at the Wolfsonian is an all-day affair with presentations, exhibits, and workshops to help guests refine their poster-making skills. Offering a variety of diversions, from letterpress and silk-screen workshops to Adobe Creative challenges, this shindig touches both ends of the tech spectrum. 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Wolfsonian, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

Remember when the Eagles announced their first farewell tour 15 years ago? Yeah, that was a lie. In 2018, the band is still going strong, having sold more than 100 million albums in the States and booked tour dates through October. For this trek, the legendary L.A.-bred group will be joined by the king of Margaritaville and general cheeseburger advocate, Jimmy Buffett. 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $50 to $349.50.

Stoner flick Half Baked celebrates its 20th birthday: See Friday. Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

Whether or not you're a believer, there's no denying the beautiful prose and poetry in the Bible. Dance Now! Miami's latest work, The Book of Psalms, is a journey inspired by the Old Testament. Beautifully choreographed by Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini, it touches on the spectrum of emotions the human heart endures. Don't miss this world premiere. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; aventuracenter.org. Tickets cost $35.

Steve Saiz of Dale Zine made his first foray into publishing via a zine filled with his artist friends' interpretations of the cartoon cat Garfield. If you're going to start a zine-publishing enterprise, that's the way to do it. Now, with dozens of issues under its belt, Dale (pronounced the way Pitbull says it) also hosts do-gooder zine-making workshops and activations the third Saturday of every month at Mana Contemporary's 777 International Mall. April's edition will spotlight O, Miami for National Poetry Month. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at 777 International Mall, 141 E. Flagler St., Miami; omiami.org. Admission is free.

Did you know that no black director has ever won an Oscar? Pretty shocking. Or is it? As in almost every other profession, people of color have been underrepresented and undervalued in Hollywood. That's why it's important to take the time to celebrate their successes. Head to the Little Haiti Cultural Complex (LHCC) for a screening of Daughters of the Dust, the first feature directed by a black woman released in the United States. Directed by Julie Dash, it takes place in 1902 and tells the fascinating story of three generations of Gullah women living on and leaving an island in Georgia. It's part of the second-annual Mende Film & Cultural Arts Festival, LHCC's series to preserve Gullah Geechee culture. 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Admission is free.

Brazilian contemporary artist Anna Maria Maiolino has always worked to connect art and life. Now, one her most important works, the performance-installation Entrevidas (Between Lives), is taking modern form in Miami. The original Entrevidas happened in Rio de Janeiro in 1981; spectators were invited to cross an obstacle course of hundreds of eggs to experience risk while simultaneously recognizing the hope of new beginnings. A similar performance and intimate chat with Maiolino will take place in Miami. The artist's visit is part of the Living Together series, which organizes performance art, film, and video events throughout Miami that reflect on today's realities. 8 to 9:30 p.m. at MDC Museum of Art + Design, Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mdcmoad.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

Sunday

When you think vegan, you don't always think delicious. But vegan bakery Bunnie Cakes makes tasty-AF cupcakes you'd think were packed with butter. The Wynwood shop will present an Earth Day Cupcake Baking Workshop to make themed cupcakes to suit the day. As long as you're at least 7 years old, you can participate in the two-hour workshop and learn how to make colorful batters, use fondant, decorate cakes, and do other cool stuff. This will be a delightfully yummy way to spend an especially green holiday. 1 p.m. Sunday at Bunnie Cakes, 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami; bunniecakes.com. Tickets costs $35 for the workshop alone or $47 with lunch.

You know that feeling like you need to relax but also want to be doing something? You can do both at A Mindful Miami. Brickell City Centre (BCC) and Modern Om are hosting the large-scale Earth Day meditation for a second year at BCC. You can raise your vibration while chilling the hell out. Honor Mother Earth with your good vibes, and get Earth Day perks at socially conscious retailers. 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com/BrickellCityCentre. Admission is free.

Earth Day at the Frost Museum of Science is, naturally, all about learning about the planet. At Get Your Green On, special activities will focus on the movement to end plastic pollution. Families are invited to bring recyclables and learn about how to properly discard them. There will also be education on protecting ecosystems, a trail-mix bar area, a relay race, and solar-powered road racers. It's the perfect way for kids to learn how to best love Mother Earth. 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. General museum admission costs $29 for adults and $20 for children; Miami-Dade residents pay $24.65 for adults and $17 for children.

Go green for Earth Day at the Frost Museum of Science: See Saturday. Photo by Ra-Haus.

Remember that freaky movie Gummo? The 21-year-old internet rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as 6ix9ine, was inspired by it. He gained legit commercial success for his song by the same name. For a guy who never put out a studio album, who garnered attention first for a viral Instagram post and his rainbow grill, this kid is rising in the hip-hop ranks. His first mixtape, Day69, dropped in February, and now he's touring. Catch this living meme with a crazy look at Club Cinema. 7 p.m. Sunday at Club Cinema, 3251 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach; 954-785-5225. Tickets cost $25 to $125.

Monday

If there's one good thing to come out of Donald Trump's presidency, it's the United States' newfound recognition of Mexico's unapologetically irreverent former president, Vicente Fox. This guy is always telling Trump to fuck off. Before becoming the president of the country that will not pay for a wall, he was a "rancher, bootmaker, truck driver, Coca-Cola executive, democracy activist, congressman, and a governor of the state of Guanajuato." Now, with his wife, he runs a think tank for global democracy. He also wrote the anti-Trump manifesto Let's Move On, in which he encourages Americans to resist the orange monster. Catch the clever former leader at Books & Books' Coffee and Conversation, and get ready to be charmed. 11 a.m. Monday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Tickets are sold out.

Tuesday

Who wouldn't choose guitars over guns, especially when doing so supports an important cause? The Miami-based nonprofit Guitars Over Guns mentors at-risk kids at area middle schools and shelters by giving them the gift of music. The group's spring showcase is "not just another fundraiser." It'll go down at the very cool and colorful Ball & Chain on Calle Ocho and present students showing off talents and skills. You'll see artwork, dance, and live music on the Pineapple Stage under the stars. 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; guitarsoverguns.org. Tickets cost $25.

Wednesday

Except for the name, Pink isn't the most girly pop star. But she is all about girl power. At the VMAs last year, the singer made a tear-jerking speech describing the time her daughter told her she felt ugly. But Pink wasn't having it. "We don't change. We take the gravel and the shell, and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty," she said. Yeah, grab the tissues. She hit the road this year for the Beautiful Trauma World Tour and will take her majestic voice, androgynous look, and exciting performance to BB&T Center. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $112.