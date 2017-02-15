The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Wednesday: South Beach Wine & Food Festival Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®

Thursday

Fluorescent flamingos, bejeweled breasts, a dizzying swirl of palms: This is the opening to Miami Vice, which forever froze Miami in a pastel-colored time warp in the minds of cable consumers across the nation. It's also the focus of David Reed's exhibit at PAMM, which will benefit from a talk by the artist this Thursday. #212 (Vice), Reed's mid-'80s painting that drew from the NBC drama, inspired the new works on display. And if the Miami Vice pilot on loop isn't New Wave enough for you, stick around for Poplife's '80s-themed party on the terrace with music by Lolo. 6 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-345-5662; pamm.org. The artist talk is free with museum admission; the '80s party is free with '80s attire, $16 otherwise.

Now in its sixth year, Art Wynwood returns to its namesake tent to exhibit more than 500 artists from 60 galleries hailing from all over the globe. Unique to this year's show is a partnership with the Coral Gables Museum to highlight work from 20th-century Cuban artists; an awards ceremony honoring street artist Shepard Fairey; and a conversation with the artist Friday at 2 p.m. As in previous years, a preview launches Thursday, with general-admission tickets available for the rest of the long weekend. 6 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday through Monday at Art Wynwood Pavilion, 3001 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-517-7977; artwynwood.com. Admission costs $25 to $200.

Since 2010, the dance company Ayikodans has found audiences and refuge at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Now in its sixth consecutive season at the venue, the group is set to premiere two dance pieces choreographed by artistic director Jeanguy Saintus, who drew inspiration from Haitian ritual deities and music for one new piece, and the self-realization that comes from human encounters for the other. A short conversation with Saintus is scheduled after the matinee showing Saturday, but any of the four performances are sure to be a culturally enriching and bewitching experience. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission costs $40.

With all of the club parties and rooftop parties and afterparties, it's easy to forget about Miami's most basic gift to humankind: boat parties. If you're in the market for a high-seas-soiree venue (or simply need to dream this weekend), the Miami International Boat Show will have more than 1,300 vessels to choose from, along with the newest tech to pimp your water ride. If you've gone hungry at previous shows, this year's edition promises more than 150 food and drink options, so bring an appetite for libations and luxury. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday at Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 954-441-3220; miamiboatshow.com. Admission costs $25 to $100.

Friday

African fashion doesn't just pop up for the sake of an Eddie Murphy comedy or Beyoncé video. It's an international industry that's been gaining steam. Ankara Miami provides a peek into that world through a four-day event that showcases both established and emerging designers from Africa and the African diaspora. The exclusive opening meet-and-greet is already sold out, but the runway shows Friday and Saturday have tickets available, and a free pop-up market Sunday will include pieces hot off the catwalk. 7 p.m. Friday at Macaya Gallery, 145 NW 36th St., Miami; 7 p.m. Saturday at Kovens Conference Center, 3000 NE 151st St., North Miami; and 2 p.m. Sunday at Macaya Gallery; ankaramiamiweek.com. Admission costs $35 to $75 for showcases.

Will Smith didn't feel the need to curse in his raps, and neither do the Mayhem Poets. In fact, this threesome puts on a good show without even mentioning keys, hoes, or beef, probably because these guys are less about proliferating stacks on stacks on stacks and more about proliferating love and understanding for slam poetry. Acclaimed both on record and onstage, Kyle Rapps, Scott Raven, and Mason Granger promise to bring the ruckus — in a family-friendly way, of course. Culture Shock Miami is offering discounted tickets if you bring along someone between the ages of 13 and 22. 8:30 p.m. Friday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; smdcac.org. Admission costs $20.

None of us really knew about apple-bottom jeans or boots with fur before Flo Rida and T-Pain changed our lives in 2008 — a fact that has kept "Low" on the radio for years. If the song still brings you joy (and you know it does), snag a seat for the Flo Rida show at the ritzy BleauLive stage. You can partake of the two-hour open bar with a show package, or go all out with a dinner package that includes a three-course prix fixe to fuel your wildin'-out. 8 p.m. Friday at BleauLive at the Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4641; fontainebleau.com/bleaulive. Admission costs $70 to $99.

Between the current political climate and your abandoned New Year's resolutions, it's totally understandable that you're stressed. But there's a better coping mechanism than drinking heavily while binge-watching old episodes of Parks and Recreation, and it's shaking your rump. The Afro-Cuban funk of Palo! is an ideal catalyst for your stress relief, and the band serves as a good reminder that you're in a tropical paradise that will likely soon sink into the ocean, so enjoy it while you can. 10 p.m. Friday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free. Ages 21 and up.

