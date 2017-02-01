The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Saturday: Black Heritage Festival. Photo by Armando Rodriguez

Thursday

Have you ever wanted to know more about the work of German pop artist Thomas Bayrle? If so, you're in luck! Critic Kirsty Bell is presenting a talk with an impressively long title: "The Massive Scale of Sameness Makes Everything Completely Different." Bell knows a thing or two about the 1960s humorous artist who critiqued religion, consumerism, mass media, and communications. She even recently published an article about Bayrle for Art in America. This ICA Ideas talk will give you the chance to think more deeply about physical and digital systems in a changing world. 7 p.m. Thursday at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 4040 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP to bit.ly/IDEA007_KB.

To many, a visit to the museum sounds like a boring school field trip. Until it's free. Then it's awesome. And because first Thursdays are complimentary at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), here's how your foray into freeganism goes: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., flex some crafter chops while being inspired by the museum's collection at Made at PAMM. Get fueled at Verde after you've seen everything on view (freegan tip: Go with a grownup who will pay for you), and from 6 to 9:30, enjoy an informative (and boozy!) Nerd Nite of short lectures covering diverse topics such as comics and undersea sex. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-345-5662; pamm.org. Admission is free.

The Miami Workers Center has more than 15 years of experience making change at the grassroots level, and this Thursday, that wisdom can benefit the women and activists in conversation with the Women's March on Washington at After the March: Reflect, Debrief, Take Action. Whether or not you were in attendance at any of the marches January 22, this debriefing is an opportunity to share experiences, questions, and plans for future action. Previous experience or knowledge of activism is not required; all interested community members are encouraged to attend with an RSVP. 6 p.m. Thursday at Miami Workers Center, 745 NW 54th St., Miami; 305-759-8717; miamiworkerscenter.org. Admission is free.

Miami is a little too millennial to appreciate anything that isn't new or invented by Steve Jobs, but this weekend, Palm Beach County will bless us with some throwback luxury at the Miami Beach Jewelry and Antiques Show. A satellite of the Palm Beach affair, this four-day event will feature exhibitors from all over the country selling rare and valuable collectors' items, some for the first time this far south. From furniture to art to your great-aunt's bling, there's plenty available to make you stand out from the choker-clad crowd. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Deauville Beach Resort, 6701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 561-822-5440; miamibeachjewelryshow.com. Admission costs $20.

The long-haired, pensive singer-songwriter will never die, even though the inner monologue of skinny white dudes stopped being trendy 20 years ago. Kurt Vile's Tom Petty-esque twang and classic guitar-picking are part blast from the past, part modern-day existentialist, and still part of a healthy diet of folk rock that anyone vibing on a Thursday night can enjoy. Luke Roberts will open this intimate live show in Miami Beach. 8 p.m. Thursday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; rhythmfoundation.com/nbs. Admission costs $20 to $30.

Thursday: Get your geek on — for free — at PAMM. Raymond Adrian

Friday

Quoting MLK on Facebook, watching a Beyoncé video and thinking, Yass, queen, binge-watching a season of Power: These are some typical ways white people engage with black culture. For a more direct and meaningful approach, the Black Arts Expo provides a monthlong exhibition of black art, a weekend of vendors from minority-owned businesses, and a party with performers and a DJ. Portions of ticket sales will go to R Solutions, a nonprofit doing outreach in Haitian communities, and White Coats for Black Lives, which brings doctors together to tackle racism's effect on the mental and physical health of black communities. Noon Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Art & Sol Studios, 310 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-310-3689; artandsolstudios.com. Admission costs $5 to $12.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are like the Beach Boys of rap but without all the messy blood relations (despite all having the "last name" Bone). As its name suggests, the Cleveland crew also mastered the art of harmonizing. With the song "Tha Crossroads" — a tribute to the late Eazy-E, who signed Bone Thugs into fame — the group will surf radio waves eternally. All members will perform live this week at the Eighth Street stronghold, Sidebar, alongside Malc Stewy with DJs Heron and David Maws. 7 p.m. Friday at Sidebar Miami, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-703-6973; sidebarmiami.com or bonethugssidebar.eventbrite.com. Admission costs $25 to $50.

The Village of El Portal was incorporated as a municipality in 1937. It's celebrating its 80th birthday with the El Portal Art Fair, complete with a party befitting the historic stature of its namesake. Opening night includes an unveiling ceremony, the presentation of the village's new logo, and a concert from Spam Allstars. Music, performance art, kids' activities, and the local farmers' market will all accompany the tented art fair through the following day. 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Antique & Design Mall, 8650 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; sharemediaagency.com/el-portal-art-fair. Admission is free.



Saturday

We often walk through places with no regard for their history. Who has slept, eaten, thought, or fought where you're standing right now? Leyla Cárdenas' work deals with this history directly, sifting through the physical components of a space to reveal elements of its past. Dimensions Variable, a gallery previously located in the Design District, recently moved to MDC Campus and invited Cárdenas to use materials from renovations for a show. "Vice Versa" is the result: an exhibition that explores drywall, wood frame, and architecture as poetic storytelling. The reception celebrates both the show and gallery opening. 6 p.m. Saturday at Dimensions Variable, 300 NE Second Ave., MDC Building 1, third floor, Miami; dimensionsvariable.net. Admission is free. The show runs through March 31.

"Black History Month is in the shortest month of the year, and the coldest — just in case we want to have a parade," comedian Chris Rock once noted. But these hindrances won't prevent Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan and City of Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Erhabor Ighodaro from honoring black history with the fourth-annual Black Heritage Festival. This Saturday, Miami Gardens is set to celebrate African-American diversity with live music, dancers, African fashions, food trucks, and plenty of activities for children, such as face painting, rock climbing, and a bounce house. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens; 305-474-3011; miamidade.gov/district01. Admission is free.

Friday: Culture for a cause at the Black Arts Expo. Salim Cortes

Pink isn't just for your baby daughter's bedroom anymore. At Girls' Club, it's the focus of an exhibition exploring femininity and its constructs through the gendered color, and soon it will be the focus of the show "Gritty in Pink" at Bailey Contemporary Arts. This Saturday, Lisa Rockford, a curator for the upcoming show, will talk about her inspirations for the exhibition through female artists who have used tutus, Barbie crowns, and otherwise girly-toned objects for social commentary. If you're interested in submitting work for "Gritty in Pink," this might be a good place to start. 3 p.m. Saturday at Girls' Club, 117 NE Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-9151; girlsclubcollection.org. Admission is free.

Tina Fey. Stephen Colbert. Amy Poehler. Steve Carell. Not only do we all prefer the "alternative facts" of their various news spoofs, but also we are aware of their shared histories as improv actors in their early days of comedic training. For a peek into that world from one of Miami's leading improv theaters, catch the Saturday Gigantic at Gramps. Admission gets you five lightning rounds of themed shows, including a riff on the TV show Unsolved Mysteries and a musical inspired by a suggestion from an audience member. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-537-5430; villaintheater.com. Admission costs $12.

FilmGate Interactive Media Festival, a gathering of digitally gifted media nerds who are sure to guide us into the future, invites Miami to #gointeractive. The University of Miami School of Communication hosts this annual event focused on interactive and immersive content and the future of media. These geniuses convene to learn about new technologies, tools, and techniques they will use to take over the internet one day. 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at University of Miami School of Communication, 5100 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-2265, facebook.com/FilmGateMIAMI. Admission costs $50 plus fees.

If you find yourself drooling while you watch HGTV design shows, the second-annual Design on a Dime benefit is your idea of a sexy weekend. Not only will top designers create deeply pleasing rooms that will perfectly utilize your living space, but also the furniture available (for deep discounts) is donated so that proceeds can benefit Housing Works' campaign to eradicate AIDS in the United States by 2025. The opening reception sets off the shopping extravaganza, but Sunday perusal is free. So channel your inner Joanna Gaines and get shopping. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Moore Building, 191 NE 40th St., Miami; doadmia2017.splashthat.com. Admission costs $100 Saturday and is free Sunday.

If you're French and you have a sense of humor, you've probably laughed at Gad Elmaleh's jokes. The Moroccan-born comedian, who has been compared to Ben Stiller and Jerry Seinfeld, recently starred in Woody Allen's Academy Award-winning Midnight in Paris and Peter Jackson's The Adventures of Tintin: Secret of the Unicorn. Elmaleh is known for selling out venues worldwide and will also pack Miami's Olympia Theater this week. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444; olympiatheater.org.

Miamians might remember a time when the spray-painted walls of Wynwood were the sign of a "sketchy" warehouse district of largely abandoned buildings. But if you're a recent transplant, tourist, or someone who believes that trendy neighborhoods fall from a mustachioed God in Heaven, you might need a primer on the neighborhood's past. Get some learning done at the History of Street Art Walk. While you ogle the countless murals, HistoryMiami will teach you about the people who made Wynwood the amateur photographer's dream it is today. 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Panther Coffee, 2390 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission costs $30 for nonmembers.

Saturday: Gritty in Pink. Colby Faith

Sunday

Every frat guy in America has used the term "just the tip" at least one time in his college career. However, when Yo Miami touts its Just the Tip Comedy Show, it's referring to monetary tips collected at the show to provide comedians a little something with which to pay for their drinks. Either way, you get the message. Hosted by Danny Benavente, this is one rare comedy event where comedians can showcase and try out longer sets. This month, you can chuckle at Manny Garavito, Khalil Phillips, Chris Flanagan, New Yorker Rebecca Rush, and quite possibly a rising-star special guest. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Yo Space Gallery, 294 NE 62nd St., Miami; yo-miami.com. Admission is free.



Monday

What happens when you marry a New World religion with an Old World spiritual practice? You get Yoga in Dub. Inhale Miami is calling this Rastafari-influenced yoga a live "Yogafari" experience. The studio is bringing DJ Corey Chase of Dubwise Miami to provide some healing 432 Hz live dub tunes to go along with your sun salute. It's all about that positive energy flow with a challenging irie class. 8 p.m. Monday at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-1897; inhalemiami.com. Admission costs $20.



Tuesday

What does an equestrian stuntman do when he can no longer ride a horse? The film In Harmony answers this question in French, when Marc has a serious accident that prevents him from making his livelihood. The plot thickens when he meets Florence, his insurance agent. Part of the Aventura Foreign Film Series, In Harmony will be followed by a discussion for film buffs, hosted by Shelly Isaacs. 7 p.m. Tuesday the at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002; aventuracenter.org. Admission costs $11.



Wednesday

The Deering Estate at Cutler is one of South Florida's finest treasures. The grounds are an impressive example of Florida past, when plants ruled what are now streets. The tropical hardwood hammock is not to be missed during the day, but with Nite Hike, you can now explore the trails at dusk. The adventure includes a guided tour to Cutler Creek, where you will learn about the flora and fauna and Tequesta Indians. Great horned owls and eastern screech owls will provide the soundtrack to a night that will end with a crackling fire by the bay and some s'mores. This month's Nite Hike will be accompanied by a moving flag retirement ceremony. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Deering Estate at Cutler, 16701 SW 72nd St., Palmetto Bay; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Admission costs $15; Deering Estate Foundation Members, military personnel, and veterans with proper military ID get in free.

Your mommy group is packed with ladies who cannot wait to return to Pilates class. You, on the other hand, can't imagine how you'll afford to get your mom bod back in shape. No matter what level you're at — beginner or super-Pilates master — take advantage of the Pilates Place Studios classes at the Wynwood Yard. Just bring your mat; it's free to do Pilates in a spot that's cooler than your mommy group could handle. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.