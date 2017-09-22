R.M. Fischer's "Lampworks" Shine a Light at Nina Johnson Gallery

R.M. Fischer started his career in the art world in the 1980s, making sculptures from scuffed brass knobs, rusted metal rods, pots, pans and other found objects. He later progressed to soft sculpture—making pieces from vinyl fabrics and upholstery in the early aughts. In a new show at Nina Johnson Gallery (formerly Diet) entitled "Lampworks," the artist merges his fascination with soft and industrial sculpture in pieces that shine a light on the intersections of design, architecture, and high art. It might seem like a daunting task for a gallery show, but Fischer has been working across several disciplines for decades, borrowing elements from each to feed his work.

"Working in what appears to be an interdisciplinary fashion (but for me is always defined as sculpture) is a way of engaging an audience in an experience that is both familiar and unexpected at the same time," Fischer told New Times on the eve of his Miami show. "People are accustomed to design elements in their homes or the architecture in their cities, and by referencing these things in my sculpture I hope to make the work accessible."

And that he does. These lamp pieces are not ones you would typically see at upscale furniture stores around town; they're structures composed of jagged, crude, and awkward frames that form skeletons draped with red, blue, or cream fabrics. While they're not functional lighting accessories, Fischer's pieces create intricate plays of light and shadow that envelop any space they inhabit. It's a unique effect gallerist Nina Johnson was quick to realize.