ResortPass Lets Locals Lounge at Miami's Five-Star Hotels Without Booking a Room

Life in Miami ain't always easy. Sometimes locals need a staycation in their own tropical city to reset. ResortPass, a tech startup based on the West Coast, is offering Miamians a way to get away for the day by letting them book a day pass to the pool, gym, or spa in various local luxury hotels.

“Miami is all about that pool scene,” says Amanda Szabo, founder and CEO of ResortPass. “It hasn’t been easy for locals [to] justify a staycation when they have to book a room overnight because of the cost... [Our service] gives locals a way to get away for an afternoon, which is not a big time or cost commitment. They can take a vacation every week and just enjoy that they are in Miami."

Szabo says the benefits of the service aren't reserved solely for Miamians. "[Visitors to Miami] staying at a hotel, condo, or vacation rental can take advantage of being able to go to different hotels... [and] experience the different pools in Miami... because each hotel is a different and unique experience,” she says.