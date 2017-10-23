Manuel Artime Theater Competes for Funding With Historic Sites Across the Nation

This past January, the National Trust for Historic Preservation designated Little Havana as a National Treasure, only two years after the trust included the neighborhood in its list "11 Most Endangered Places." The National Trust, along with Partners in Preservation and Main Street America, implemented a “Vote Your Main Street” campaign that lets the public decide which historic sites in 25 cities should receive part of $2 million in preservation funding from sponsor American Express.

The Manuel Artime Theater, the campaign's only historic site in Florida, is in the running for votes to refurbish its exterior. The project will cost $150,000, according to theater manager Yunior Santana.

The yellow building on the corner of SW First Street and SW Ninth Avenue was once the Riverside Baptist Church, a place of worship and community gathering for many white Americans in what was once a segregated neighborhood. Built in 1921, the modest structure in 1955 was expanded with a new façade boasting a modified Georgian style and a towering steeple.