Irmageddon 2017: The Best Hurricane Irma Memes So Far

Are you ready for Hurricane Irma? Do you have your bottled water, your batteries, your canned goods? Is your car full of gas in case you need to evacuate? Do you have enough booze to last you through the weekend?
Then there's only one thing left to do: Laugh at the storm. It's the healthiest way to ease your waking nightmares of a Harvey-esque scene unfolding in your backyard. And besides, giving not one solid fuck about hurricanes is truly the South Florida way. (But seriously, stay safe out there.)
Here are the best Hurricane Irma memes we've seen so far:
#Irma why does this meme work for everything? #HurricaneIrma #Hurricane #Weather pic.twitter.com/2cqa9Rqavt— Ryan RC Rea (@volvoshine) September 2, 2017
This meme really does work for everything, especially when it comes to all the amateur meteorologists on your Facebook feed.
Speaking of amateur meteorologists, here's this Facebook event with more than 43,000 people signed up.
Not that actual meteorologists can say for sure where Irma will make landfall either. It's totally not frustrating or unnerving at all.
"Irmagherd" is clearly the internet's favorite meme for this storm.
Wilma wasn't the only storm to share its name with a cartoon heroine. Irma Langinstein, occasional dorky character on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, now is your time to shine!
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
This clip of Sorority Girls From Hell nicely condenses all of your hurricane stress into one cringe-worthy B movie. Stupid, ugly Irma!
Girl, leave him. You deserve better.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!