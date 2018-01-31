Yarn Bombing Goes Off at MOCA North Miami

You’ve probably practiced the art of photo-bombing, but you might not know the unexpected pleasures of the growing movement known as yarn bombing. This sister act to graffiti is the practice of creating fiber-based objects to adorn or disrupt existing structures. Think of street art or tagging with a DIY, craftsy vibe.

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), in collaboration with Fantastic Fibers Miami, elevates this cultural phenomenon, often considered street art, in the upcoming "Fresh Threads," a special exhibition curated by Gregory Pierre-Louis.

Celebrating the talents of students involved in the MOCA Teen Program and funded by the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Children’s Trust, the show offers a yarn bombing of the museum's entrance columns and breezeway and a range of colorful, intricate hand-crafted pieces designed to amuse, enlighten, and provoke.