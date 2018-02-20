"Dangerous Women" at the Frost: A Reminder That #MeToo Is Nothing New

Tapping deep into the female empowerment Zeitgeist, "Dangerous Women," a spectacular and provocative exhibition that contemporizes historic portrayals of the female form, opened to packed crowds at the Frost Art Museum February 17. The show, on view through May 20, invites local patrons — whose art options are often limited to the robust contemporary offerings in South Florida — to see works by old masters depicting feisty heroines, biblical temptresses, femme fatales, and other dominant female subjects in a revelatory and contemporary context.

A collaboration among the Ringling Museum of Art (Florida State University), the Frost Art Museum (Florida International University), and the Cornell Museum (Rollins College), "Dangerous Women" is organized by the Ringling and will appear only at the Frost and the Cornell Museum.

On view are more than 20 paintings and etchings of biblical women by 16th- and 17th-century artists, including Pietro da Cortona, Fede Galizia, Pordenone, Giovanni Andrea Sirani, and Francesco del Cairo. Many of these works are accompanied by old-master prints and drawings, including Jan Saenredam’s series Famous Women of the New Testament. The exhibition concludes with modern and contemporary works, including the sensuous Salome (1901) by Robert Henri and Portrait of Mamma Bush (2010) by Mickalene Thomas.