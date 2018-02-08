After 55 Years, Coconut Grove Arts Festival Is Still the Best Way to Enjoy the President’s Day Weekend

President’s Day Weekend is arguably the best weekend in Miami, when the warm-but-not-scorching sun is shining, the winter holiday rush has subsided, and people are still hopeful about the promise of the new year. For those reasons and more, there’s a lot of event competition over the three-day weekend, including Art Wynwood, the Miami International Boat Show, and St. Stephen’s Art Show. But CEO and President Monty Trainer believes the Coconut Grove Arts Fest, now in its 55th year, is the best way to spend the weekend.

“The Coconut Grove Arts Fest [has been a] contributing factor to Miami becoming the center of art. We’ve been around longer than anyone else for art exhibitions. We’ve established art for Miami, Coconut Grove, and Dade County,” says Trainer, a local celebrity for opening Monty’s Raw Bar in the Grove in the late 1960s. “The Coconut Grove Arts Festival probably identifies the Grove and maintains the art colony feeling… It’s a laid-back atmosphere with art on the waterfront.”

The street fair occupies a little over a mile along Biscayne Bay and is filled with family-friendly activities, including an art show with 360 artists in 14 mediums, culinary demonstrations, and live musical and dance performances. The fair is organized by the Coconut Grove Art and Historical Association; proceeds from the festival support the nonprofit’s gallery and year-round educational programming.