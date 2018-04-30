The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's only Monday, but let's cut to the chase: You're already planning for Saturday's Cinco de Mayo festivities. Before you start slamming tequila shots, slow down and celebrate Star Wars Day at Miami's own Star Wars-themed brewery, J. Wakefield. And once you've recovered, wind down at the Little Haiti Book Festival or take your pet to Woofstock at the Barnacle Historic State Park.

May the Fourth be with you. Here's a look at all of these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Thirsty for only the best booze in the city? Hit up Zest Miami's Pop-Up Bar Competition. Its 12 weekly rounds and one final competition offer the tasty talents of bartending duos. Each will craft their own cocktail menu at the Zest Miami bar in Brickell. But this isn't just about the libations — it's about creativity beyond the cocktails. Last year's champ made a Harry Potter-themed bar; this year, Zest insiders say, expect one honoring Rick and Morty. 6 p.m. Monday at Zest Miami, 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; facebook.com/ZestMiami. Admission is free.

How could you not love Ruth Bader Ginsburg? The 85-year-old Supreme Court justice has been rockin' the highest court for 25 years and is as sharp as ever. It seems the only thing she has been missing is a solid biography — until now. As part of the Miami Jewish Film Festival, Miami Theater Center will host a special screening of RBG, an intimate and revelatory look at Ginsburg's life. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; miamijewishfilmfestival.org. Free with RSVP.

EXPAND May the Fourth be with you on Star Wars Day. Photo by Karli Evans

There's more to this weekend than drinking massive amounts of tequila. Friday is also Star Wars Day — may the fourth be with you! To celebrate, J. Wakefield Brewing will host an inspired shindig boasting tunes, food trucks, cosplay, specialty T-shirts, and one-of-a-kind drafts. To quote Episode IV - A New Hope: "The Force is strong with this one." 6 to 11 p.m. Friday at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Admission is free.

Comic books are fun. Free things are fun. Then there's Free Comic Book Day, which basically equates to a fun overload. This Saturday, a number of comic-book shops throughout South Florida will unload freebies on the masses. Participants include A&M Comics in Miami, Superheroes Unlimited #2 in North Miami Beach, Mac's Comics in Westchester, Korka Comics in University Park and Pembroke Pines, and Multiverse Corps Comics in Tamiami. Saturday at various locations in Miami; freecomicbookday.com. Admission is free.

There's nothing not to love about a dive bar that looks like it's been around for 50 years but just popped up last year. Located in Allapattah just west of Wynwood, Las Rosas is a hip joint that'll host some of Miami's best rock bands on Cinco de Mayo. Headlining the night will be indie trio Left-Handed Jacket, celebrating the release of its latest single. Other bands on the bill are Firstworld, Sunghosts, Bed Scene, and Abuelobos. 8 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; facebook.com/lasrosasmiami. Admission is free.

EXPAND A dance performance at last year's Little Haiti Book Festival. Miami Book Fair/Sara McCranie

Split between the Little Haiti Cultural Complex and Libreri Mapou, the Little Haiti Book Festival will present Haitian writers, booksellers, and performers such as Venus Rising, a 20-woman drum and dance ensemble. After you enjoy their fusion choreography and talents on the skins, check out literary panels and craft talks, writer and dance workshops, and rad kids' activities such as a petting zoo. Noon Sunday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami, and Libreri Mapou, 5919 NE Second Ave., Miami; facebook.com/VenusRisingWomensEnsemble. Admission is free.

Has your dog been pent up in the A/C too long? Does your furry friend look lonely, like she needs a real pal who speaks her language? Get some fresh air and a new barking bud at Woofstock. The puppy party will go down at the Barnacle Historic State Park and offer animals for adoption by Paw Patrol Animal Rescue & Sanctuary. The org saves and rehomes four-legged cuties. Consider this a meet-and-greet for your dogs in a gorgeous outdoor setting on the bay. Not convinced? There will be a puppy kissing booth. 11 a.m. Sunday at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; facebook.com/pawpatrolanimalrescue. Admission is free.

