Art Basel and ArtCenter/South Florida Offer Hurricane Irma Relief to Artists

In September, as Hurricane Irma barreled toward South Florida after killing nearly a dozen people across the Caribbean, Art Basel Miami Beach released its list of gallery exhibitors for December 2017. Some critics, including New Times, questioned the timing and tone of the announcement.

Now the fair and one prominent Miami arts organization are offering support to local artists who were affected by the storm.

Miami’s ArtCenter/South Florida is matching funds given this fall by Art Basel and its parent company, MCH. Local artists can now apply for up to $500 from the South Florida Visual Artists Irma Relief Fund, which covers damage to workspaces, artworks, and materials, as well as lost income.