The 2020 James Beard Awards Entry Period is Open: Now's the Time to Support Miami's Culinary Scene

Miami's dining scene is dynamic and evolving. Our inventive chefs and ambitious restaurateurs have put our city on the map as a city in which to find good food and drink.

Yet, with all the exciting chefs and innovative bar programs this city has to offer, one thing has remained elusive these past years: A James Beard Award.

The James Beard Foundation's annual award ceremony is the culinary equivalent of the Academy Awards. Winning a Beard is, for most chefs, the highlight of their careers. A Beard award — or even a nomination — can open doors for a young chef or restaurateur. Michael Schwartz, who won the 2010 James Beard award for Best Chef: South, explains that winning a Beard can bring on onslaught of opportunities. "You win, and you're a winner for life."

Each year, the Beard Foundation announces an open call for entries for its annual awards and receives thousands of entries from across the U.S. The nomination process for awards in the restaurant and chef categories is easy and free. To nominate your favorite Miami chefs, bar professionals, and restaurateurs visit jamesbeard.org/awards now through December 2, 2019 and fill out a brief questionnaire.

From there, foundation representatives total the entries and judging begins. Different judging committees meet after the deadlines close to review the entries, confirm eligibility, and make the first cuts.

Semifinalists for the restaurant and chef awards are announced February 2020. All award nominees are announced March 2019, and the winners are announced at the media awards dinner on March 25, 2020, at Pier 60 in New York City. The James Beard Awards are announced at the annual awards gala on May 4, 2020 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago, IL

Michael Schwartz feels that the Miami food and drink scene in Miami is due for recognition. "The city's come such a long way. It will be ten years since I won a Beard, and that's the last time a Miami chef has won."

Still, says Schwartz, there's more to the Miami dining scene than winning medals. "It's more about the big picture. If we can continue to grow, good things are going to happen. There are so many talented chefs and the city's mixologists are at the top of the world game."

Schwartz says he would like to see the city's dining scene move further up the ladder, but realizes that what makes Miami an attractive place to visit and live might also be why we're not known for our food scene. "There's a lot of attention paid to nightlife and the beaches. That's what people come to Miami for. Maybe the dining scene takes a back seat."

Schwartz does feel that a chef bringing a Beard home to Miami would be great for the community. "This year, we'll likely get a few nominations, maybe we make it to the finalist stage. Win or lose, we can celebrate the people who got there." The venerable chef would like to see more positive reinforcement for what our local culinary community can achieve and less, "sour grapes" if Miami doesn't take a top prize.

That kind of attitude — that which celebrates our culinary community as a whole — is one that's currently being nurtured more than ever throughout Miami's hospitality community. And that solidarity — more than any award — is what makes a truly great food city.

Of course, there is the thrill of knowing your peers have recognized you for skill, hard work, and dedication that comes with winning a Beard. So, to repay the chefs, bartenders, and restaurateurs that have given us memorable meals and wonderful experiences, take a moment and visit jamesbeard.org before December 2 and cast your vote for your favorites. As Beard-winning chef Michael Schwartz says, "It's important to be part of the conversation."