Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Send pastelitos to your Valentine.
Send pastelitos to your Valentine.
Courtesy of Vicky Bakery

Vicky Bakery Will Ship Pastelitos to Your Valentine

Laine Doss | February 5, 2020 | 11:00am
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and your sweetie is in another city. The traditional way to show your love is to order some flowers or maybe a box of chocolates. But there's a much better (and more Miami) way to show you care: Send them a box of a dozen pastelitos.

Vicky Bakery has just launched nationwide shipping of its pastelitos throughout the contiguous 48 states. 

Customers can order pastelitos in three flavors — guayaba, queso, and guayaba and queso — by the dozen or two dozen. Boxes come in a choice of one flavor or an assortment of all three. Orders can be placed online at vickybakery.com.

Pastelitos will arrive frozen on dry ice within 48 hours of ordering. Each shipment will come with instructions on how to bake them. This guarantees that your beloved will have nothing but warm thoughts of you when the scent of freshly baking pastries start wafting through their home.

The pastelitos start at $19.99 for a box of one dozen, and shipping costs vary based on location. Shipping ranges from $10 to $50 with a two-order minimum.

Vicky Bakery's Pedro Cao says the idea of shipping the pastelitos came about after longtime customers who moved from the Miami area started requesting the bakery's treats. "“Our fans extend way beyond Miami and nationwide shipping was our solution to loyal customers who don’t live close to our stores." Cao said he's happy to share a taste of Miami with people who may not be able to travel here. “We are excited to be able to take a piece of what we’ve grown up with and offer it into homes across the nation.”

The bakery, which started as a little pastelito shop in 1972, has grown to 15 locations offering Cuban pastries made with family recipes straight from Cuba. The bakery has also kept up with the times, introducing a vegan version of Cuban bread, made without the traditional lard.

For now, only pastelitos are available for long-distance shipping, but if your true love lives in South Florida, the bakery can make up a special holiday platter of pastelitos and croquetas for a very Miami Valentine's celebration. 

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

