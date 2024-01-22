Turkish Smoked Meat Restaurant Meat Moot is Opening in Brickell

click to enlarge Smoked beef ribs from Meat Moot in Brickell come paired with an array of sauces and salads. Meat Moot photo

click to enlarge One of Meat Moot in Brickell's signature dishes, lamb's neck, is paired with a selection of salads, sauces, and rice. Meat Moot photo

Meat lovers, this one's for you. By mid-February, Brickell is set to welcome, a rapidly expanding Turkish restaurant chain known for its smoked meats, barbecue, abundant portions, and interactive ordering system.According to Rami Akhras, director of operations at Meat Moot, the restaurant distinguishes itself with a blend of Texas-style barbecue and Turkish influences, offering a unique dining experience for smoked-meat enthusiasts. "The menu features seven cuts of smoked beef and lamb meats, including beef brisket, lamb shoulder, lamb shanks, beef and lamb ribs," he shares withEach cut at Meat Moot undergoes a signature housemade marinade before spending a minimum of 16 hours in the smoker, ensuring a flavorful and fall-off-the-bone tender outcome.What sets Meat Moot apart is not just the delicious meats but the whole ordering extravaganza.The feast kicks off the moment guests step inside, where cleaver-wielding hosts or hostesses take charge at the counter. With theatrical flair, they chop, season, and prepare orders right before the diners' eyes, adding salt, honey, and a medley of spices and sauces to each meat. Once the meat is ready, it's brought straight to the guest's table.While the focus is undeniably on the meat, each order at Meat Moot comes with a spread of salads, sauces, and rice, providing a royal banquet experience that blends traditional butcher shop methods with modern cooking techniques. The pricing is per half a pound of meat with unlimited salad and rice refills.The dining room at Meat Moot promises to be inviting and approachable, featuring industrial décor inspired by traditional butcher shops. The space incorporates warm wood, stainless steel, and dark marble, striking a balance between rustic charm and luxurious elements.Notable details include an homage to a traditional "meat locker" interior, with walnut planks adorning the dining room walls, creating a unique atmosphere for patrons."Our expansion into Miami marks a significant chapter in our franchise journey. We take pride in offering a unique, immersive dining experience," shares Akhras. "Miami's vibrant dining scene is a perfect fit for Meat Moot, and we are excited to share our menu and warm ambiance with the community."Founded in 2021, Meat Moot has expanded across 29 locations spanning 14 countries. Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, the franchise is now venturing into Miami, its third U.S. location, after successful openings in New Jersey and Burbank.