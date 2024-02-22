This Bakery Secretly Sells One of the Best Detroit-Style Pizzas in Miami

In Miami's bustling food scene, where Neapolitan-style pizza reigns supreme, a new contender has quietly emerged, garnering attention and loyal fans: Detroit-style pizza. Defined by its crunchy, golden crust, ooey-gooey toppings, and caramelized cheesy edges, this style has been gaining popularity, thanks to establishments like Vice City Pizza in Kendall and Square Pie City in Midtown. However, one unexpected locale has joined the fray, bringing a unique twist to the table.
Tomas Strulovic, the founder of True Loaf bakery in Sunset Harbour, has been a fixture in the community for more than a decade, delighting locals with his artisanal sourdough bread and pastries. Not content to simply follow trends, Strulovic decided to venture into the realm of pizza, using the same oven that produces his popular loaves to craft his take on Detroit-style pies.
What sets Strulovic's creations apart is his innovative use of baguette dough, a staple of True Loaf's menu for ten years. Drawing on his expertise in bread-making, he married the techniques of two beloved baked goods. The result? A thick, super-fluffy base that serves as the perfect canvas for his toppings.
True Loaf's Detroit-style pizza offerings include classic cheese and tomato sauce, as well as a slightly spicy rendition featuring perfectly charred pepperoni cups and Peppadew peppers. Available for purchase on Thursdays and Fridays from noon until sold out, these limited-edition pies have garnered a loyal following, with customers often pre-ordering online to secure their slice of pizza heaven.
In addition to expanding his pizza offerings and making them available every day, Strulovic has plans to introduce more savory lunch options and outdoor seating, further solidifying True Loaf as a destination for quality fare in the neighborhood. “With the community's enthusiastic support, it's clear that our foray into the world of pizza is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for True Loaf. We can't wait to show our customers what we have in the works next!” says Strulovic.
True Loaf. 1894 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; trueloafbakery.square.site. Daily 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.