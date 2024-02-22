 True Loaf Bakery Sells Detroit-Style Pizzas in Miami Beach | Miami New Times
This Bakery Secretly Sells One of the Best Detroit-Style Pizzas in Miami

Detroit-style pizza made with baguette dough delights locals in Sunset Harbour, available in limited quantities on Thursdays and Fridays until sold out.
February 22, 2024
Defined by its crunchy, golden crust, ooey-gooey toppings, and caramelized cheesy edges, this style has been gaining popularity.
Defined by its crunchy, golden crust, ooey-gooey toppings, and caramelized cheesy edges, this style has been gaining popularity.
In Miami's bustling food scene, where Neapolitan-style pizza reigns supreme, a new contender has quietly emerged, garnering attention and loyal fans: Detroit-style pizza. Defined by its crunchy, golden crust, ooey-gooey toppings, and caramelized cheesy edges, this style has been gaining popularity, thanks to establishments like Vice City Pizza in Kendall and Square Pie City in Midtown. However, one unexpected locale has joined the fray, bringing a unique twist to the table.

Tomas Strulovic, the founder of True Loaf bakery in Sunset Harbour, has been a fixture in the community for more than a decade, delighting locals with his artisanal sourdough bread and pastries. Not content to simply follow trends, Strulovic decided to venture into the realm of pizza, using the same oven that produces his popular loaves to craft his take on Detroit-style pies.

What sets Strulovic's creations apart is his innovative use of baguette dough, a staple of True Loaf's menu for ten years. Drawing on his expertise in bread-making, he married the techniques of two beloved baked goods. The result? A thick, super-fluffy base that serves as the perfect canvas for his toppings.
True Loaf's Detroit-style pizza offerings include classic cheese and tomato sauce, as well as a slightly spicy rendition featuring Ezzo pepperoni cups and Peppadew peppers.
Photo by Michelle Muslera
"Unlike traditional Neapolitan pizza, which is cooked at high temperatures for a few minutes, our pies undergo a slow and steady baking process at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 22 minutes, reminiscent of bread-making," Strulovic shares with New Times. Right in step with classic Detroit-style pizza, generous chunks of Wisconsin brick cheese take center stage above the crust, imparting a creamy, tangy flavor profile that pairs harmoniously with the sweet, housemade tomato sauce.

True Loaf's Detroit-style pizza offerings include classic cheese and tomato sauce, as well as a slightly spicy rendition featuring perfectly charred pepperoni cups and Peppadew peppers. Available for purchase on Thursdays and Fridays from noon until sold out, these limited-edition pies have garnered a loyal following, with customers often pre-ordering online to secure their slice of pizza heaven.
Defined by its crunchy, golden crust, ooey-gooey toppings, and caramelized cheesy edges, this style has been gaining popularity in the 305.
Photo by Michelle Muslera
Available in medium and large sizes, as well as by the slice, the pies come out of the oven promptly at noon. But fear not if you miss the initial rush — Strulovic assures patrons that his pizzas reheat beautifully, maintaining their original texture and flavor. Simply pop them in a hot oven for five minutes, and they'll emerge as delicious as ever, making them the perfect Friday night or weekend indulgence.

In addition to expanding his pizza offerings and making them available every day, Strulovic has plans to introduce more savory lunch options and outdoor seating, further solidifying True Loaf as a destination for quality fare in the neighborhood. “With the community's enthusiastic support, it's clear that our foray into the world of pizza is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for True Loaf. We can't wait to show our customers what we have in the works next!” says Strulovic.

True Loaf. 1894 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; trueloafbakery.square.site. Daily 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
