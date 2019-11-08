Veterans Day 2019 Miami Restaurant Deals and Freebies

November 11 is an annual date for celebrating one of our nation's most beloved kinship, those who have served in the United States Army Forces. In honor of the land of the free and home of the brave, Miami eateries are thanking Veterans for their service with special discounts on meals and cocktails over the weekend and on their special day.
Below, a list of where to score the best deals and freebies. Veterans must present valid military ID or other proof of service to enjoy promotional offers.
Ariete3540 Main Hwy., Miami
954-765-3030
arietemiami.com
At his Coconut Grove eatery, Michael Beltran invites veterans to enjoy a special extended happy hour from 6 to 10 p.m. on Veteran's Day. Signature menu items and cocktails highlights include fritas, the Chug burger, Philly cheesesteak; and libations like Chugs old fashioned, the Walter Mercado, and Em’s tonic.
BLT Prime4400 NW 87th Ave., Miami
305-591-6606
bltprimemiami.com
BLT Prime invites veterans and active military members to enjoy half off their bill for parties of eight or less on November 11. The modern steakhouse menu features cuts of meat like 28-day dry-aged New York strip, Kansas City bone-in strip, and Porterhouse for two, along with favorites such as tuna tartare, Dover sole, and lobster cobb salad.
2906 NE 207th St., Aventura
305-614-8226
bartaco.com
From Saturday, November 9 through Monday, November 11, Bartaco in Aventura will be offering veterans 20 percent off its food menu, including signature dishes like Baja fish taco, chicken chorizo bowl and the crispy Brussels sprouts taco.
Beaker & Gray2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-699-2637
beakerandgray.com
On their special day, the Wynwood hotspot will salute veterans with a complimentary handcrafted cocktail by owner and bar director Ben Potts to thank them for their service.
Fogo De Chao836 First St., Miami Beach
305-672-0011
fogodechao.com/location/miami
From November 8 through November 11 t all its locations, Brazilian steakhouse Fogo De Chão is celebrating veterans and active duty personnel with fifty percent towards their meal. Guests dining with veterans will receive ten percent off on meals for up to three guests.
Nikki Beach1 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach
305-538-1111
miami-beach.nikkibeach.com
On Veterans Day, Nikki Beach will honor active and retired military with $10 Veterans Day mojitos, a mix of blueberries, strawberries, mint leaves, slices of lime, white rum, and sugar, topped off with lemon and lime soda, and sugar cane garnish. Proceeds will be donated to Dogs2Dogtags, a charitable organization that saves and trains shelter dogs to place them with veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD and other anxiety-related disorders.
Novikov Miami300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-489-1000
novikovmiami.com
Novikov will host a special Maestro Dobel tequila bar takeover from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on November 11 with an exclusive $12 line-up of Dobel cocktails like Kiss my Shiso, made with Maestro Dobel Blanco, yuzu, pineapple, and shiso.
RWSB at W South Beach2201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach
305-938-3112
rwsbmiami.com
At the eatery inside W South Beach Hotel & Residences, military guests will receive twenty percent off their breakfast, lunch, or dinner meal on Veterans Day.
Rusty Pelican3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne
305-361-3818
therustypelican.com
Veterans who dine at Key Biscayne’s waterfront dining destination on November 11 will receive twenty percent off their bill. Veterans hold a place of honor with Rusty Pelican - the restaurant’s parent company, Specialty Restaurants Corporation, was founded in 1958 by David C. Tallichet Jr., a World War II Army Aircorp veteran.
Sugar Factory American BrasserieMultiple locations
sugarfactory.com
Veterans, military personnel, and first responders will receive a discount of ten percent on their dine at all Sugar Factory locations on Veterans Day.
Toro Toro100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com
The Pan-Latin steakhouse inside the InterContinental hotel will be showing its appreciation to veterans by offering fifteen percent off the restaurant’s brunch on Saturday, November 10 and fifteen percent off on meals all day long on November 11.
Yardbird1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach
305-538-5220
runchickenrun.com
All veterans are invited to enjoy a free meal (up to $75 value) all day on November 11 at Yardbird in South Beach. Gratuity is not included.
