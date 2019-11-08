 


    Herban Planet
Bartaco will be offering twenty percent off to Veterans on their special day.
Bartaco will be offering twenty percent off to Veterans on their special day.
Photo courtesy of Bartaco

Veterans Day 2019 Miami Restaurant Deals and Freebies

Juliana Accioly | November 8, 2019 | 1:00pm
November 11 is an annual date for celebrating one of our nation's most beloved kinship, those who have served in the United States Army Forces. In honor of the land of the free and home of the brave, Miami eateries are thanking Veterans for their service with special discounts on meals and cocktails over the weekend and on their special day.

Below, a list of where to score the best deals and freebies. Veterans must present valid military ID or other proof of service to enjoy promotional offers.

Ariete
Ariete

3540 Main Hwy., Miami
954-765-3030
arietemiami.com


At his Coconut Grove eatery, Michael Beltran invites veterans to enjoy a special extended happy hour from 6  to 10 p.m. on Veteran's Day. Signature menu items and cocktails highlights include fritas, the Chug burger, Philly cheesesteak; and libations like Chugs old fashioned, the Walter Mercado, and Em’s tonic.

BLT Prime's patioEXPAND
BLT Prime's patio
Courtesy of BLT Prime

BLT Prime

4400 NW 87th Ave., Miami
305-591-6606
bltprimemiami.com


BLT Prime invites veterans and active military members to enjoy half off their bill for parties of eight or less on November 11. The modern steakhouse menu features cuts of meat like 28-day dry-aged New York strip, Kansas City bone-in strip, and Porterhouse for two, along with favorites such as tuna tartare, Dover sole, and lobster cobb salad.

Cocktail at Bartaco.EXPAND
Cocktail at Bartaco.
Photo courtesy of Tom McGovern
Bartaco
2906 NE 207th St., Aventura
305-614-8226
bartaco.com


From Saturday, November 9 through Monday, November 11, Bartaco in Aventura will be offering veterans 20 percent off its food menu, including signature dishes like Baja fish taco, chicken chorizo bowl and the crispy Brussels sprouts taco.

The sultry Lavagave cocktail.EXPAND
The sultry Lavagave cocktail.
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-699-2637
beakerandgray.com


On their special day, the Wynwood hotspot will salute veterans with a complimentary handcrafted cocktail by owner and bar director Ben Potts to thank them for their service.

Fogo De Chao

836 First St., Miami Beach
305-672-0011
fogodechao.com/location/miami

From November 8 through November 11 t all its locations, Brazilian steakhouse Fogo De Chão is celebrating veterans and active duty personnel with fifty percent towards their meal. Guests dining with veterans will receive ten percent off on meals for up to three guests.

Lounging at Nikki BeachEXPAND
Lounging at Nikki Beach
Courtesy of Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach
305-538-1111
miami-beach.nikkibeach.com


On Veterans Day, Nikki Beach will honor active and retired military with $10 Veterans Day mojitos, a mix of blueberries, strawberries, mint leaves, slices of lime, white rum, and sugar, topped off with lemon and lime soda, and sugar cane garnish. Proceeds will be donated to Dogs2Dogtags, a charitable organization that saves and trains shelter dogs to place them with veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD and other anxiety-related disorders.

Happy hour at Novikov.EXPAND
Happy hour at Novikov.
Photo courtesy of Novikov Miami

Novikov Miami

300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-489-1000
novikovmiami.com


Novikov will host a special Maestro Dobel tequila bar takeover from 5:30  to 7:30 p.m. on November 11 with an exclusive $12 line-up of Dobel cocktails like Kiss my Shiso, made with Maestro Dobel Blanco, yuzu, pineapple, and shiso.

RWSB
RWSB
Photo by Noah Fecks

RWSB at W South Beach

2201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach
305-938-3112
rwsbmiami.com


At the eatery inside W South Beach Hotel & Residences, military guests will receive twenty percent off their breakfast, lunch, or dinner meal on Veterans Day.

Rusty Pelican's outdoor area.EXPAND
Rusty Pelican's outdoor area.
Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne
305-361-3818
therustypelican.com


Veterans who dine at Key Biscayne’s waterfront dining destination on November 11 will receive twenty percent off their bill. Veterans hold a place of honor with Rusty Pelican - the restaurant’s parent company, Specialty Restaurants Corporation, was founded in 1958 by David C. Tallichet Jr., a World War II Army Aircorp veteran.

Dessert pizzaEXPAND
Dessert pizza
Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Multiple locations
sugarfactory.com


Veterans, military personnel, and first responders will receive a discount of ten percent on their dine at all Sugar Factory locations on Veterans Day.

Tacos at Toro Toro.EXPAND
Tacos at Toro Toro.
Toro Toro

Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com


The Pan-Latin steakhouse inside the InterContinental hotel will be showing its appreciation to veterans by offering fifteen percent off the restaurant’s brunch on Saturday, November 10 and fifteen percent off on meals all day long on November 11.

Dinner at YardbirdEXPAND
Dinner at Yardbird
Courtesy of Yardbird

Yardbird

1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach
305-538-5220
runchickenrun.com


All veterans are invited to enjoy a free meal (up to $75 value) all day on November 11 at Yardbird in South Beach. Gratuity is not included.

