SOBEWFF 2019: The Festival Turns 18 With a Record Number of Events

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns February 20 through 24, 2019, for an extended weekend of star-studded events and dinners.

In its 18th year, the festival hits two milestones. For the first time in its history, there will be more than 100 events, dinners, and seminars to choose from: 105 to be exact, which is significantly greater than last year's event count of 94.

Also, 2019 will mark the first year SOBEWFF expands into Palm Beach County. Festival founder Lee Brian Schrager says the response to the festival's CRAVE Greater Fort Lauderdale series over the past few years was so well received he wanted to explore new locations. The festival enters Palm Beach with a dinner hosted by Martha Stewart, along with chefs Lindsay Autry and Clay Conley. Schrager says of the event: "The collaboration between James Beard Award semifinalists Clay Conley and Lindsay Autry — one an established name in the area and one a rising star — with none other than Martha Stewart seemed like a great way to do this."