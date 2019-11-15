 


    Herban Planet
Find tacos from Plomo at TacolandiaEXPAND
Courtesy of Plomo

New Times' Tacolandia Is Tomorrow: Here's Your Taco Checklist

Laine Doss | November 15, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

If your weekend plans include eating, head to Magic City Studios this Saturday for New Times' third-annual Tacolandia, where you can fill up on unlimited tacos from some of Miami's favorite eateries.

With so many tacos to try, you're gonna need a game plan. To give you a head start, here are the participating restaurants and some of the food you can chow down on tomorrow:

  • Bartaco - tuna tatako and ceviche
  • Cabo Flats - carnitas al cabo
  • Cantina Catrina
  • Ceviche Arte Catering
  • Chuy's Mexican Food
  • La Pacha Peruvian Food - taco con frijoles y salsa de cilantro
  • La Placita Taco Grill
  • Lona Cocina - carne asada tacos
  • JRs Gourmet Burgers - carnitas tacos
  • Mr. Taco Movil - chilaquiles, tostadas, quesedillas, and taco salad
  • Planet 57
  • Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar
  • Pub 52
  • Rocco's Tacos
  • San Bernardo Ice Cream
  • Senor Frogs
  • Silverspot Cinema
  • Taco Chido - tacos de cochinita, taco vegano, and grilled chicken
  • Taco Genius - vegan tacos, vegetarian tacos, and pork tacos
  • Tacomiendo
  • Xochimex

The afternoon will include musical entertainment by Brendan O'Hara, cash bars in general admission, and plenty of surprises.

General admission costs $30 in advance and includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to a cash bar. Tickets will cost $40 at the door if they're still available.

VIP admission costs $60 in advance and includes early entry at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section, offering an open bar (with spirits by Riboli Wine Estates, Zignum Mezcal, and Tito's Vodka) and food from exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area. Tickets will cost $70 at the door if they're still available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $70 via newtimestacolandia.com and $40 to $70 at the door if they haven't sold out online.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

