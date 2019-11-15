New Times' Tacolandia Is Tomorrow: Here's Your Taco Checklist

If your weekend plans include eating, head to Magic City Studios this Saturday for New Times' third-annual Tacolandia, where you can fill up on unlimited tacos from some of Miami's favorite eateries.

With so many tacos to try, you're gonna need a game plan. To give you a head start, here are the participating restaurants and some of the food you can chow down on tomorrow:

Bartaco - tuna tatako and ceviche

Cabo Flats - carnitas al cabo

Cantina Catrina

Ceviche Arte Catering

Chuy's Mexican Food

La Pacha Peruvian Food - taco con frijoles y salsa de cilantro

La Placita Taco Grill

Lona Cocina - carne asada tacos

JRs Gourmet Burgers - carnitas tacos

Mr. Taco Movil - chilaquiles, tostadas, quesedillas, and taco salad

Planet 57

Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar

Pub 52

Rocco's Tacos

San Bernardo Ice Cream

Senor Frogs

Silverspot Cinema

Taco Chido - tacos de cochinita, taco vegano, and grilled chicken

Taco Genius - vegan tacos, vegetarian tacos, and pork tacos

Tacomiendo

Xochimex

The afternoon will include musical entertainment by Brendan O'Hara, cash bars in general admission, and plenty of surprises.

General admission costs $30 in advance and includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to a cash bar. Tickets will cost $40 at the door if they're still available.

VIP admission costs $60 in advance and includes early entry at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section, offering an open bar (with spirits by Riboli Wine Estates, Zignum Mezcal, and Tito's Vodka) and food from exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area. Tickets will cost $70 at the door if they're still available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $70 via newtimestacolandia.com and $40 to $70 at the door if they haven't sold out online.