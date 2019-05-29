 


    Herban Planet
4
New Times' Burgerfest Returns August 24EXPAND
Photo by Monica McGivern

New Times' Burgerfest Returns August 24

Laine Doss | May 29, 2019 | 9:30am
Summer is coming — time to get together with friends and family and fire up the barbecue at the beach or in your backyard. Beer in hand, you put that patty on the grill and hear the satisfying sizzle. Of course, the downside of a great cookout is the shopping, prep, and cleanup.

If you love burgers, why not forego the grill and let Miami's best chefs do the work for you at New Times' Burgerfest?

Miami's favorite summer food festival returns Saturday, August 24, with South Florida's finest restaurants offering burgers and more. 

Come out and enjoy burgers, fritas, and treats from favorites like 109 Burger Joint, Boss Burger and Brew, Clutch Burger, Hard Rock Cafe Miami, Odalys Delight Cafe, Organic Bites, San Bernardo Ice Cream, That's Mine Burgers, and more to be announced.

Enjoy a cash bar along with music and fun. Watch the UF/UM game on a giant inflatable screen with your buddies.

VIP ticketholders will have access to a special VIP area with unlimited drink samples and exclusive restaurants like Los Tanitos and Biscayne Cowboys, in addition to all the food and fun in the general admission area. VIP ticketholders also receive a commemorative gift.

The fun happens August 24 from 7 to 11 p.m. at a place to be announced. But you can get your tickets now with a special presale offer. From now through June 2, general admission (GA) tickets are just $25 and VIP $55 when you use the code BURGERFEST19. But hurry, because at the door, GA tickets will cost $40 and VIP $75 — if they're still available.

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesburgerfest.com.

New Times' Burgerfest. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at a location TBA. Tickets cost $25 to $75 via newtimesburgerfest.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

