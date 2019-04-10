 


    Herban Planet
4
Out to Brunch is this weekend.
Emilee McGovern

Here's What You'll Be Eating at New Times' Out to Brunch

Laine Doss | April 10, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

This Saturday, get ready to brunch hard at New Times' Out to Brunch.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Design District's Jungle Plaza will transform into a swanky soiree filled with free-flowing mimosas, a bloody mary bar, and delicious food.

Thirteen stations will serve beverages such as wine by Riboli Family Estates and Papi Wines, cocktails, frosé, sangria, and rosé beer. Spice up your life at the bloody mary bar, make your own brunch cocktail, or just hang out at the Veuve Clicquot champagne station and get bubbly.

You'll also enjoy unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants.  Here's the lineup of what you'll be eating (subject to change):

General Admission Restaurants

  • 305 Peruvian - ceviche
  • 7 Spices  - hummus 'n' radishes, cheese sambousek, tuna tartare bites, and kibbe croquettes
  • 3rd Heritage - chilaquiles
  • Astra Miami - pikilia spreads
  • Buenos Aires Bakery & Cafe -assorted empanadas and pastries
  • Cafe Roval - coconut French toast sticks with cardamom cream
  • Circus Eats - mini donuts
  • Copper Blues - chicken and waffles and sausage and biscuits paired with mimosa samplers
  • El Gallito Pinto - Wynwood munchies and La Nica bites
  • El Palacio de los Jugos - fresh orange, watermelon, and pineapple juice
  • Giardino Gourmet Salads - garden grain bowl with organic quinoa
  • Glass and Vine - watermelon salad
  • Growler USA Wynwood - "perfect" parfait
  • Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden - lentils, ribs, and egg
  • Jungle Island - doughnuts
  • Latin House Grill -  chicken fried pancakes with bacon and maple
  • Mojo Donuts - gourmet doughnuts
  • Palat - waffles or spinach torta
  • Root & Bone - smoked salmon rillettes served with everything bagel chips, crispy capers, and dill
  • San Bernardo Ice Cream -ice cream
  • Sette Osteria - assorted pasta dishes
  • Shokudo  - arrozcaldo
  • Stiltsville Fish Bar - royal red shrimp and Florida cracker grits with andouille sausage in a beer demi-glace
  • Sweet Melody Ice Cream  - handcrafted ice cream
  • Verde - smoked salmon with crushed avocado, tomato, and everything-spiced flatbread
  • Vicky Bakery - croquetas, guava pastries, and cheese pastries

VIP

  • Corsair Kitchen & Bar - cereal killer French toast
  • Rusty Pelican  - smoked salmon, hash browns, chili glazed carrots, vegan ricotta, and a sunny-side-up egg
  • San Bernardo Ice Cream - ice cream, milkshakes, cookies, brownies, and baked goods
  • Shula's 2 - avocado toast with egg
  • Tanuki - cobia ceviche, sobanotamago dashi

In addition to food and drink, you can take a picture with one of Jungle Island's resident creatures, snap a selfie in the 180-degree photo booth, watch the pros in action at Oliva cigar-rolling stations, and relax to the smooth sounds of saxophonist Will Canton.

General-admission tickets cost $50 and include noon entry, unlimited brunch food samples, and unlimited brunch drink samples from sponsor bars in the general admission area. Tickets at the door will cost $60 if they're not sold out.

VIP tickets cost $70 and include entry at 11 a.m. for an additional hour of brunching and access to the VIP lounge, offering bites by exclusive restaurants. VIP ticketholders also have access to all the general-admission food and drinks. Tickets at the door will cost $80 if they're still available.

A portion of all ticket sales will benefit Special Olympics Florida.

New Times' Out to Brunch. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $50 to $70 via ticketfly.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

