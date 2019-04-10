Here's What You'll Be Eating at New Times' Out to Brunch

Out to Brunch is this weekend.

This Saturday, get ready to brunch hard at New Times' Out to Brunch.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Design District's Jungle Plaza will transform into a swanky soiree filled with free-flowing mimosas, a bloody mary bar, and delicious food.

Thirteen stations will serve beverages such as wine by Riboli Family Estates and Papi Wines, cocktails, frosé, sangria, and rosé beer. Spice up your life at the bloody mary bar, make your own brunch cocktail, or just hang out at the Veuve Clicquot champagne station and get bubbly.

You'll also enjoy unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants. Here's the lineup of what you'll be eating (subject to change):

General Admission Restaurants



305 Peruvian - ceviche

7 Spices - hummus 'n' radishes, cheese sambousek , tuna tartare bites, and kibbe croquettes

3rd Heritage - chilaquiles

Astra Miami - pikilia spreads

Buenos Aires Bakery & Cafe - assorted empanadas and pastries

Cafe Roval - coconut French toast sticks with cardamom cream

Circus Eats - mini donuts

Copper Blues - chicken and waffles and sausage and biscuits paired with mimosa samplers

El Gallito Pinto - Wynwood munchies and La Nica bites

El Palacio de los Jugos - fresh orange, watermelon, and pineapple juice

Giardino Gourmet Salads - garden grain bowl with organic quinoa

Glass and Vine - watermelon salad

Growler USA Wynwood - "perfect" parfait

Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden - lentils, ribs, and egg

Jungle Island - doughnuts

Latin House Grill - chicken fried pancakes with bacon and maple

Mojo Donuts - gourmet doughnuts

Palat - waffles or spinach torta

Root & Bone - smoked salmon rillettes served with everything bagel chips, crispy capers, and dill

San Bernardo Ice Cream -ice cream

Sette Osteria - assorted pasta dishes

Shokudo - arroz caldo

Stiltsville Fish Bar - royal red shrimp and Florida cracker grits with andouille sausage in a beer demi-glace

Sweet Melody Ice Cream - handcrafted ice cream

Verde - smoked salmon with crushed avocado, tomato, and everything-spiced flatbread

Vicky Bakery - croquetas, guava pastries, and cheese pastries

VIP



Corsair Kitchen & Bar - cereal killer French toast

Rusty Pelican - smoked salmon, hash browns, chili glazed carrots, vegan ricotta, and a sunny-side-up egg

San Bernardo Ice Cream - ice cream, milkshakes, cookies, brownies, and baked goods

Shula's 2 - avocado toast with egg

Tanuki - cobia ceviche, sobano tamago dashi

In addition to food and drink, you can take a picture with one of Jungle Island's resident creatures, snap a selfie in the 180-degree photo booth, watch the pros in action at Oliva cigar-rolling stations, and relax to the smooth sounds of saxophonist Will Canton.

General-admission tickets cost $50 and include noon entry, unlimited brunch food samples, and unlimited brunch drink samples from sponsor bars in the general admission area. Tickets at the door will cost $60 if they're not sold out.

VIP tickets cost $70 and include entry at 11 a.m. for an additional hour of brunching and access to the VIP lounge, offering bites by exclusive restaurants. VIP ticketholders also have access to all the general-admission food and drinks. Tickets at the door will cost $80 if they're still available.

A portion of all ticket sales will benefit Special Olympics Florida.

New Times' Out to Brunch. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $50 to $70 via ticketfly.com.