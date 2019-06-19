The Top Five Reasons to Celebrate at New Times' Best of Miami Party

New Times' Best of Miami 2019 issue lists the area's finest restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop.

To honor this mega-issue, we're throwing a party. This Thursday, June 20, from 8 to 11 p.m., celebrate Best of Miami in the Design District's Jungle Plaza. If you have your tickets, we'll see you there. If you're still on the fence, here are the five best reasons to join us.

EXPAND Rainbow Circus' Angi Geer Angi Geer

1. Miami under the big top. Be amazed and delighted by performers from the Rainbow Circus. In addition, thrill to contortionists courtesy of E11even, and greenery animals and a psychic provided by Bacho USA.

2. So much food. Enjoy bites from Miami's best restaurants, including high-end favorites such as Barton G., Shokudo, and STK South Beach. Other exciting participants are Biscayne Cowboys, Champions Florida Sports Bar, Dr. Limon, Giache Crepes & Art, Growler USA Wynwood, the Jim & Neesie, Kae Sushi, La Conchita, Mora Pizza, Morelia Gourmet Paletas, Mr. & Mrs. Buns, Organic Bites, San Bernardo Ice Cream, Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge, Shimuja, Sylvano, Taco Chido, That's Mine Burgers, Thisfruta, Vicky Bakery, and Yarumba.

EXPAND Try 'em all. Concrete Beach Brewery

3. Plenty of booze. Enjoy unlimited sips from Beefeater Gin Pink, Blue Martini, Blue Moon, Concrete Beach Brewery, Crook & Marker, Fifty Pounds Gin, Jägermeister, Peroni, Ron Barcelo Rum, South Beach Brewing, Sol Chelada, Strega Mula, and Tito's Vodka.

Jungle Plaza mural Courtesy of Robin Hill for Miami Design District

4. Cheap parking and a chic location. Party it up with a swanky crowd in the Design District's Jungle Plaza. This outdoor space features friendly wild-animal murals in Miami's most glamorous neighborhood. The best part: The Design District offers plenty of inexpensive parking at nearby garages. The Palm Court garage, located just behind Jungle Plaza, costs $3 for the first four hours, and there are several other garages located within walking distance. For the locations of all Design District parking garages, visit miamidesigndistrict.net.

Celebrate the Best of Miami Photo by Jorge Martinez Gualdron

5. Fun on a budget. Miami events that offer unlimited bites and sips can cost upward of $100, but New Times' Best of Miami party costs only $45 online and $60 at the door. That's an evening's worth of food, fun, and drinks for the price of a burger and a few beers. So get your tickets now at newtimesbestofmiami.com and come celebrate with us.

New Times' Best of Miami Party. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via newtimesbestofmiami.com.