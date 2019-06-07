New Times' Best of Miami Party Flash BOGO Sale

New Times' Best of Miami 2019 issue will hit the internet June 11, listing the area's finest restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop. This year's issue is circus-themed, which makes sense when you consider that every day in Miami is filled with color, entertainment, and some wild animals thrown into the mix.

To honor this mega-issue, we're throwing a party. Thursday, June 20, celebrate Best of Miami in the Design District's Jungle Plaza. From 8 to 11 p.m., enjoy cocktails and bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants.

This night of food and fun will also offer entertainment straight from the big top with performers from Rainbow Circus delighting guests with stilt walkers and jugglers. There will also be contortionists courtesy of E11even and greenery animals and a psychic provided by Bacho USA.

Participating restaurants include:



Barton G. The Restaurant Miami

Biscayne Cowboys

Champions Florida Sports Bar

Dr. Limon

Giache Crepes and Art

Growler USA Wynwood

The Jim & Neesie

Kae Sushi

La Conchita

Mora Pizza

Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Mr. & Mrs. Buns

Organic Bites

San Bernardo Ice Cream

Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge

Shimuja

Shokudo

STK South Beach

Sylvano

Taco Chido

That's Mine Burgers

Thisfruta

Vicky Bakery

Yarumba

In addition, enjoy beverages provided by the following:



Beefeater Gin Pink

Blue Martini

Blue Moon

Concrete Beach Brewery

Crook & Marker

Fifty Pounds Gin

Jagermeister

Peroni

Ron Barcelo Rum

South Beach Brewing

Sol Chelada

Strega Mula

Tito's Vodka

Tickets cost $45 online and $60 at the door, but take advantage of a special weekend BOGO flash sale. To celebrate National Best Friends Day, get two tickets for $45 and treat your bestie to a night of food, fun, and entertainment. But hurry — the special offer is good only until June 9 at 10 p.m. Purchase tickets at newtimesbestofmiami.com.

New Times' Best of Miami Party. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via newtimesbestofmiami.com.