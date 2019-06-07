New Times' Best of Miami Party Flash BOGO Sale

New Times' Best of Miami 2019 issue will hit the internet June 11, listing the area's finest restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop. This year's issue is circus-themed, which makes sense when you consider that every day in Miami is filled with color, entertainment, and some wild animals thrown into the mix.
To honor this mega-issue, we're throwing a party. Thursday, June 20, celebrate Best of Miami in the Design District's Jungle Plaza. From 8 to 11 p.m., enjoy cocktails and bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants.
This night of food and fun will also offer entertainment straight from the big top with performers from Rainbow Circus delighting guests with stilt walkers and jugglers. There will also be contortionists courtesy of E11even and greenery animals and a psychic provided by Bacho USA.
Participating restaurants include:
- Barton G. The Restaurant Miami
- Biscayne Cowboys
- Champions Florida Sports Bar
- Dr. Limon
- Giache Crepes and Art
- Growler USA Wynwood
- The Jim & Neesie
- Kae Sushi
- La Conchita
- Mora Pizza
- Morelia Gourmet Paletas
- Mr. & Mrs. Buns
- Organic Bites
- San Bernardo Ice Cream
- Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge
- Shimuja
- Shokudo
- STK South Beach
- Sylvano
- Taco Chido
- That's Mine Burgers
- Thisfruta
- Vicky Bakery
- Yarumba
In addition, enjoy beverages provided by the following:
- Beefeater Gin Pink
- Blue Martini
- Blue Moon
- Concrete Beach Brewery
- Crook & Marker
- Fifty Pounds Gin
- Jagermeister
- Peroni
- Ron Barcelo Rum
- South Beach Brewing
- Sol Chelada
- Strega Mula
- Tito's Vodka
Tickets cost $45 online and $60 at the door, but take advantage of a special weekend BOGO flash sale. To celebrate National Best Friends Day, get two tickets for $45 and treat your bestie to a night of food, fun, and entertainment. But hurry — the special offer is good only until June 9 at 10 p.m. Purchase tickets at newtimesbestofmiami.com.
New Times' Best of Miami Party. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via newtimesbestofmiami.com.
