National Dog Day 2019: Where to Celebrate With Your Four-Legged Friends

Monday, August 26, marks National Dog Day, and Miami restaurants and bars are ready to paw-ty.

Founded in 2004 by the animal advocate Colleen Paige, the special day, created to encourage shelter adoption, has transformed into a full-blown fur-baby bonanza filled with dog parades, adoption fairs, and pet meetups across the nation.

And though it might seem impossible to repay your doggos for their seemingly endless kisses, warm cuddles, and unconditional love, a day out on the town and a nice meal might do the trick. From specialty canine menus to onsite dog parks, these are some un-fur-gettable ways to party with your pup — and treat yourself too.

Some of the celebrations will happen this weekend, so be sure to check the date and time of each event.

EXPAND Cocktails for you and your pup. Courtesy of Brimstone Doral

Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral

8300 NW 36th St., Doral

786-837-8960

brimstonedoral.com 8300 NW 36th St., Doral786-837-8960



Brimstone in Doral recently debuted a dog-friendly menu that will impress even the pickiest of pups. Treat them to dishes such as awoof con pollo ($12) — a medley of chicken, rice, and seasonal vegetables — or opt for the more sophisticated filet pupnon, a savory bowl of petit filet tips and sweet potatoes ($12). The restaurant will host its beloved Bark 'N Brunch next Saturday, August 31, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Proceeds will go to a local animal shelter.

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral

305-222-7447

dragonflyrestaurants.com 5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral305-222-7447



The Japanese-inspired restaurant and market located in the heart of Doral will honor man's best friend by hosting the fundraiser Barks & Brews. It'll happen today, Friday, August 23, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Beer will be provided by Wynwood Brewing, and Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center will be onsite to offer adoptions. Also expect complimentary beer with a canine date and the unveiling of Dragonfly's dog menu, which includes a fish scramble ($5). A dollar from each doggy meal will go toward an animal in need.

Gro Wynwood

2700 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-461-2700

growynwood.com 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami305-461-2700



Party with a frosty bucket of beer and live music on the patio at Gro Wynwood. The eco-friendly pop-up, sponsored by Cerveza Patagonia, offers a gated dog park with an obstacle course. Post a snapshot of your pooch with the hashtag #GroPupoftheweek for a chance to be crowned dog of the week.

Your dogs need their own holiday. Liz Toruño

Salty Donut Pop-Up at Kennedy Park

2400 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami

305-416-1133

miamigov.com/parks 2400 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami305-416-1133



Head to Kennedy Park in Coconut Grove this Sunday, August 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for doughnuts for both humans and canines. The Salty Donut's doggy doughnut is a baked peanut butter creation with peanut butter glaze, piped peanut butter, and Greek yogurt, topped with a homemade peanut butter dog treat. It's sugar-free and 100 percent edible for your furry friends.

The pop-up will also sell limited-edition Salty Donut doggie bandannas and other merchandise. A portion of the proceeds for the day will benefit Miami Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization and foster network that rescues pets from euthanasia, emergency situations, and abandonment and finds them loving foster or forever homes. Don't forget to enjoy the dog park after your snack.

The Spillover

2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove

305- 456-5723

thespillovermiami.com 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove305- 456-5723



Your pups will eat free at this Coconut Grove seafood spot. On National Dog Day, the Spillover will treat doggies to a meal of chicken and rice, or meatballs and veggies. The offer is good Monday, August 26, for up to six dogs per table. All pets must be present to receive their free dinner (no doggie bags).