Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Tigertail + Mary, Salted Caramel Coffee, Midnight Chef's Table

This weekend, Night Owl Cookies launches a croqueta cookie with Dos Croquetas, and the Salty Donut offers $1 salted caramel coffees for National Coffee Day. Plus, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar's Midnight Chef's Table returns, and Tigertail + Mary launches brunch.

3"Dough"5 Croquetta Cookie at Night Owl Cookies. Night Owl Cookies will launch a croqueta chocolate chip cookie through a collaboration with Dos Croquetas for Hispanic Heritage Month. Each one is stuffed with a chocolate-covered ham croqueta, and then topped with chocolate chips and sea salt ($3.75). Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, at Night Owl Cookies, 10534 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-360-5011; nightowlcookieco.com.



EXPAND Chicken and waffles at Yardbird Courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Midnight Chef's Table at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. Have the midnight munchies? Try a late-night alcohol-pairing dinner. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami Beach reboots its Midnight Chef's Table this week with a multicourse meal paired with bourbon from Angel’s Envy. The event, taking place Friday, begins with light bites and a cocktail reception at 10 p.m., followed by a family-style, four-course pairing dinner. Dishes include ham and smoked manchego empanadas, blue crab avocado cones, tater tots with caviar, and Nashville hot duck confit. 10 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com. Tickets cost $125 via eventbrite.com.

Bartaco food Photo courtesy of Bartaco

Bartaco Opens in Aventura. Bartaco, the New York-based taco restaurant, is poised to take over South Florida. The chain opened its third Florida location, in Aventura, this past week. The menu is broken down into three main sections: tacos, not tacos, and bowls. Tacos include traditional selections such as Baja fish with chipotle slaw ($2.50), mojo pork carnitas ($2.50), and carne asada ($3.50), as well as nontraditional varieties such as cauliflower ($2.50), swordfish ($3.50), and roast duck with tamarind glaze ($3.50). Items in the "not tacos" section include street corn fritters ($6), gazpacho ($5), and duck quesadilla ($7). Pair your food with a margarita made to order with Libélula joven tequila, fresh lime, agave, and Combier orange liqueur ($9.50). 2906 NE 207th St., Suite 104, Aventura; bartaco.com. Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.

EXPAND Salty's caramel latte Courtesy of the Salty Donut

National Coffee Day at the Salty Donut. Celebrate with an all-new salted caramel latte at the Salty Donut. Sunday, the drink will be discounted to $1 all day long. Each one is made with espresso and milk, topped off with homemade salted caramel and served either iced or hot. All day Sunday, September 29, at the Salty Donut, various locations; saltydonut.com.

EXPAND Sunday brunch at Tigertail + Mary Courtesy of Tigertail + Mary

Sunday Brunch Launch at Tigertail + Mary. James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz has launched Sunday brunch at his newest restaurant, Tigertail + Mary in Coconut Grove. Highlights include polenta with foraged mushrooms, coddled egg, and roasted tomato jus; chilaquiles with a sunny side up egg, fried tortilla, guajillo salsa, red onion, and sour cream; and eggs Benedict with duck confit, pikliz (Haitian pickled cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers), and a truffle hollandaise. In collaboration with BarLab, the restaurant will offer a “Bottled Bloody Mary," where diners may choose any spirit to go along with the Santa Maria (a classic tomato, harissa mixture) or the Niña (a juicy carrot, mango, and pepper mix). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, at Tigertail + Mary, 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove; 305-722-5688; tigertailandmary.com.