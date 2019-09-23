Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Chicken Parm, Ice-Cream Dinner, and Broken Shaker

This week, Macchialina serves chef/owner Mike Pirolo's chicken parm sandwich for one night only, while Dasher & Crank hosts a two-night ice-cream dinner experience with chef Alex Lotero. Plus, Corsair Kitchen & Bar's final beer dinner with Concrete Beach Brewery and the Broken Shaker pops up at the Citadel.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans @allseingmedia

Broken Shaker Takeover at the Citadel

No need to brave Miami Beach traffic for a Broken Shaker fix. For one night only, Leeane Burns and Mike Dumapias of the award-winning Miami Beach bar will take their cocktail-making skills to the Citadel. In addition to a lineup of drinks, expect a DJ and various food offerings from the hall's vendors, including Palmar, Ash Pizza, and Taquiza. 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, September 23, at the Citadel; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Photo by Andrew Giambarba @andymiami

Chicken Parm Hero at Macchialina

This week, Macchialina will serve chef/owner Mike Pirolo's chicken parm hero for one night only. Made with tender organic chicken cutlets enrobed in a breading laced with garlic, fresh herbs, and porcini powder, each sandwich is draped in a sharp caciocavallo cheese and marinara sauce with a crisp parmigiano frico. Every order is served with Italian chips, made with fried zucchini, eggplant, and herbs. Dig into the hero ($16) and pair it with a glass of red wine ($24). Due to the popular sandwich's limited availability, interested diners must reserve a sandwich when reserving a seat. Seating for the hero will be limited to the bar area. Tuesday, September 24, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., South Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Ice-Cream Dinner Tasting Experience at Dasher & Crank

Wednesday and Thursday, the Wynwood ice-cream shop Dasher & Crank will team up with chef Alex Lotero to host a ten-course ice-cream-tasting dinner. Lotero, formerly of Alter, will offer an exploration of ice cream in various forms, from Philadelphia-style to custard, sorbet, gelato, sundaes, and popsicles. The treats will be paired with three alcoholic beverages. 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, and Thursday, September 26, at Dasher & Crank, 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com. Tickets cost $99 via eventbrite.com.

Photo courtesy of Quinto La Huella

Collaboration Dinner at Quinto la Huella

Quinto la Huella, the Uruguayan restaurant located on the fifth floor of East Miami, will host a special culinary event, Amigos de la Huella, Thursday evening inside the restaurant’s La Parilla dining room overlooking the kitchen. The dining experience will include dishes created by executive chef Nano Crespo, in collaboration with revered chefs Fernando Trocca of the Argentine restaurant Orilla and Carlos Garcia of the award-winning Obra. Guests will enjoy a welcome cocktail followed by a four-course meal designed for the one-night-only occasion. Wine pairings will also be served with each course. Chefs Crespo, Trocca, and Garcia will prepare the dinner on the restaurant’s wood parrilla, situated in the center of their kitchen and dining room, while interacting with guests. 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Quinto la Huella, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami. Tickets cost $75 via sevenrooms.com.

Horse mackerel Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Wabi Sabi Offers 15-Course Omakase Menu

Though the opening of Shuji Hiyakawa's eponymous Wynwood restaurant is still a few months away, the soft-spoken chef recently reopened his 79th Street eatery, Wabi Sabi by Shuji, and expanded it with a six-seat counter offering a 15-course omakase menu. The $120-per-person progression, overseen by the former Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill chef Masayuki Komatsu, includes horse mackerel dabbed with soy, and a thick slice of golden eye perch with Japanese citrus sudachi. 851 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-890-7228; wabisabibyshuji.com.

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Crafted by Corsair, With Concrete Beach Brewery, at Corsair Kitchen & Bar

Crafted by Corsair, the monthly beer and dinner series at celebrity chef Scott Conant's Aventura restaurant, will conclude this week with Concrete Beach Brewery. Dig into a four-course dinner ($58) created by executive chef Gordon Maybury and chef de cuisine Derrick Connor, paired with select pours from the Wynwood-based craft brewery. Menu highlights are bacon-wrapped dates, a chilled seafood noodle bowl with lemongrass ginger broth, pretzel beef Wellington with mushroom duello and salami sweet potato mash, and key lime tart with fresh berries. Each course will be paired with a different brew, including Rosé ale, Havana lager, and Mas Hops. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Corsair Kitchen & Bar, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; jwturnberry.com. Tickets cost $58 via exploretock.com.